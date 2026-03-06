Point of the Mountain Kiwanis launches in Lehi

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

A new service organization has planted roots in Lehi, aiming to make a lasting difference for children and families across the community. The Point of the Mountain Kiwanis Club is the newest addition to the global network of Kiwanis International, a volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to improving the world “one child and one community at a time.”

The club’s formation was sparked by leadership within the Utah-Idaho district who saw a growing opportunity in the rapidly expanding north Utah County region.

“Our Governor this year, Blair Hope, identified this area as a good opportunity for a Kiwanis Club,” said Mandy Garcia, Vice Governor for the Utah-Idaho District. “We have other clubs in nearby areas, but he felt that Lehi would have a great response to Kiwanis coming here.”

Garcia explained that the presence of a strong student leadership program at Lehi High School was also a motivating factor. The school is home to a Key Club, the high school-level service and leadership organization sponsored by Kiwanis. Establishing a local Kiwanis Club provides direct mentorship and support for those students.

Founded more than a century ago, Kiwanis International operates clubs around the world, united by a shared mission, vision and motto.

● The Kiwanis mission: Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

● The Kiwanis vision: Kiwanis will be a positive influence in communities worldwide so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.

● The Kiwanis motto: Serving the children of the world.

The organization also outlines a set of guiding principles known as the “Kiwanis Objects,” which emphasize placing human and spiritual values above material ones, living the Golden Rule, promoting high ethical standards, fostering responsible citizenship, and building better communities through enduring friendships and altruistic service.

While the mission is global in scope, Garcia emphasized that each Kiwanis Club tailors its service to the needs of its own community. “We focus on supporting the children of our community and also the children of the world,” she said.

As the Point of the Mountain Kiwanis Club begins its first year, leaders say the primary focus is organization and establishing a presence in Lehi.

Even in its early stages, the club has already begun serving. Members partnered with the Jordan River Kiwanis Club for their first official service project, creating handmade Valentine’s cards for residents in assisted living homes in the area. The simple gesture aimed to brighten spirits and build connections across generations.

The club plans to identify additional service opportunities as membership grows and community needs become clearer. Kiwanis causes typically center on three core areas: health and nutrition, education and literacy, and youth leadership development. These focus areas guide projects ranging from food drives and reading programs to scholarship support and youth mentoring.

One aspect that distinguishes Kiwanis from many other service organizations is its structured Student Leadership Programs, which span nearly every stage of a young person’s development.

Through these programs, including K-Kids (elementary school), Builders Club (middle school), Key Club (high school) and Circle K International (college), Kiwanis provides leadership training and service opportunities designed to empower youth.

With Lehi High School already hosting a Key Club, the new Kiwanis chapter offers an additional layer of mentorship and support. Adult members can help guide student-led service initiatives, collaborate on community projects, and encourage young leaders as they grow. By strengthening the connection between youth and adult volunteers, organizers hope to create a sustainable culture of service in Lehi that will carry forward for generations.

The Point of the Mountain Kiwanis Club is actively seeking members whose motives and morals align with the club’s. “We are looking for members who have passion and want to serve the youth in the area,” said Garcia.

Recruitment efforts rely on word-of-mouth, social media outreach and community connections. Current members invite friends, family and neighbors to attend meetings and explore ways to get involved.

Residents interested in learning more can attend an upcoming meeting on March 16 at 6 p.m. at Fire Station No. 82, located at 250 W. 2600 N. in Lehi. Organizers encourage visitors to come with ideas about community needs and potential service projects.

“Join us,” Garcia said. “You can get involved and help us find more service opportunities in the area.”

As Lehi continues to grow, service organizations play an increasingly important role in strengthening community bonds. Garcia said the new club hopes to become an integral part of that effort. “We hope to provide another outlet to help the community with needs that our members identify,” she said. “We want to be part of the community, and we are a club made up of community members.”

Rather than arriving with a fixed agenda, the Point of the Mountain Kiwanis intends to listen first, learning from local schools, families and civic leaders about where support is most needed. From there, members can mobilize volunteers, partner with other organizations, and launch initiatives that reflect Lehi’s unique character.

The long-term goal is not only to complete individual service projects, but to cultivate a spirit of service that shapes the city’s future.

If the club succeeds, children in Lehi will benefit from expanded mentorship, leadership development, and tangible support programs; families will find new avenues for community involvement; and volunteers will discover meaningful opportunities to build friendships while giving back.

For Garcia and other district leaders, the launch of the Point of the Mountain Kiwanis represents more than the addition of another club — it signals confidence in Lehi’s willingness to serve.

As the organization’s motto declares, Kiwanis exists to serve the children of the world. Now, with its newest chapter in Lehi, that mission has a fresh, local address.