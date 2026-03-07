Olympian visits Skyridge to inspire next generation of distance runners

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Skyridge runners kicked off the track season with advice and inspiration from two of the sport’s elite. Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Rooks and U.S. track and field team member Lexy Halladay-Lowry visited the Falcon runners on Feb. 23 as part of the Run Elite Program (REP) community outreach.

The visit was one of many organized by REP across the state, connecting professional runners with high school athletes and local running communities.

“What our pros love to do the most is go talk to high schools,” said REP spokesperson and professional runner Anna Bennett. “Every year, we try to visit teams around the state and get them connected to these incredible athletes who are already part of their community. In the five years we’ve been doing this, we’ve had Kenneth, Lexy and about eight other Olympians come speak to students.”

Bennett, a Millard High School and Brigham Young University running alum, said the visits can be transformative. “When I was a high school athlete, I knew Division I sports existed, but I didn’t really think someone like me could do it,” she said. “Having a real person from your community come in, someone with knowledge and credibility, is huge. It makes those goals feel possible.”

During their visit, Rooks and Halladay-Lowry spoke about training, nutrition, mindset, and the importance of balance. Rooks, the NCAA steeplechase national champion and three-time U.S. champion who earned Olympic silver in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Paris Games, emphasized perspective.

Skyridge runner Rebecca Guymon said two messages from Rooks stood out most. “The first was that his top priority was not running,” Guymon said. “First it was his faith in God, then his family, and then running. He said when his priorities get mixed up, he doesn’t enjoy running as much. The second was to be naïve, not to set limits on what you can do, but to just go out and see what’s possible.”

Halladay-Lowry, a BYU alum and national champion who made the U.S. world team last year, shared her own journey, reinforcing that success rarely follows a straight path. Bennett said those stories help athletes see both the human and technical sides of elite running.

“It’s about inspiring a lifelong love of movement and health,” Bennett said. “Everyone can be a runner. Even at a high level, the goal is to enjoy the process and keep sport as a positive part of your life.”

The Run Elite Program was founded in 2021 by Olympic marathoner Jared Ward and former collegiate and professional runner and coach Isaac Wood. Since then, REP has supported professional runners based in Utah while also prioritizing outreach to younger athletes.

“Utah is a really good place for distance running. There’s a lot of talent here, and the altitude is great for training,” said Bennett. “But there wasn’t much of a brand or organized group helping runners bridge that gap from college to the professional world. Run Elite was created to help with that transition.”

Interested athletes and coaches can learn more about REP and what they offer the running community by visiting runeliteprogram.com.