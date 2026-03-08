100 and Counting: Coach Mike Leavitt Hits Milestone Win

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

This year, Coach Mike Leavitt, a longtime teacher at Viewpoint Middle School and the head coach of the junior high boys’ basketball team, marked his 100th career victory at the school.

Beyond basketball, Coach Leavitt is a dedicated teacher. The 100-win milestone reflects his ongoing efforts to build a lasting culture on and off the court.

According to Coach Leavitt, the team philosophy is to:

Defend without fouling Play for each other Work hard, have fun.

“I feel like if we do all of these well, we will be successful,” said Coach Leavitt. “There are so many aspects of the game that fall into these three categories. I also think it’s important to get ‘buy-in’ to the program. If all the players feel like their contributions matter, even those that don’t see good minutes during games, we will have a successful program.”

Now in his fifth year at Viewpoint, Coach Leavitt has 23 years of coaching experience, including 19 as a head coach.

After starting his coaching career in Las Vegas, the coach spent the past 15 years with the Alpine School District, compiling an impressive 277-34 record, eight district titles at Timberline, and five at Viewpoint.

Coach Leavitt’s success extends beyond the basketball court into the classroom. Not only does he teach social studies, but he also mentors the next generation. By modeling strong values, he channels his basketball team’s “buy-in” into academic success.

“As teachers, we are shaping the citizens for tomorrow. How we act, what we say, and how we treat each other matters. I feel like as a teacher and coach, I have an opportunity to help cultivate some of these values in my students/athletes,” said Coach Leavitt.

“Mr. Leavitt is student-focused and student-centered. All his lessons in the classroom are focused on students and the essential knowledge, skills, and dispositions they will need to be successful now and, in the future,” said Kenny Assmus, Assistant Principal at Viewpoint Middle School.

“My students are so good, and I absolutely love the interaction I get to have with them daily. You would be amazed at the caliber of young people we have today. It gives me great hope for the future of our country,” said Coach Leavitt.

Emphasizing the importance of education is a consistent theme for Coach Leavitt, who reinforces academic priorities among both his students and athletes.

“We have high expectations for our athletes. Athletes must have a 3.0 GPA, which is a full point higher than what UHSAA requires,” said Coach Leavitt.

“Grades and education are a high priority as he is also the AP World Geography teacher,” said Farrah Hudson, basketball mom to a current team member and a team alumnus.

Within this balanced environment, Coach Leavitt inspires athletes to exceed their potential through disciplined, purposeful training.

“We practice at 6 a.m. every morning. This may seem a bit extreme, but I think the players enjoy it because many of them continue to wake up early even after the season ends. It also allows them to free up their afternoons and work on schoolwork or get a personal basketball workout in,” said Coach Leavitt.

“He is tough, he expects all the boys to be on time and prepared at 6 a.m. sharp every day, or else they are running lines,” said Hudson. “As an observer, I would say that no matter what happens in the game, players are taught to be calm and focused.”

Data-driven decision-making is key to on-court success, according to Coach Leavitt.

“We take very detailed stats and discuss these stats with the players regularly. We also have detailed records of almost every stat/record since the school opened,” said Coach Leavitt. “In businesses, numbers don’t lie. This helps us make qualitative decisions based on quantitative data.”

Equally important to Coach Leavitt is sportsmanship, which he considers the foundation of a positive athletic experience. By fostering integrity, respect, teamwork, and humility, he shapes athletes who carry these values regardless of the score.

“One thing we emphasize to our players is how to act both on and off the court. We respect the game and our opponent by acting the same way after both wins and losses. We are good citizens. We don’t show up our opponents,” said Coach Leavitt. “These little things go a long way and carry over to other aspects of their lives.”

“Coach never swears, and he expects this from the boys, too. He also expects the boys to always maintain positivity and an attitude of encouragement,” said Amy Ragsdale, mother of a basketball athlete.

“Coach Leavitt has always been kind and cool when under a lot of pressure and intensity. Other coaches I’ve observed do not have this quality,” said Rand Ragsdale, basketball player at Viewpoint.

With a career characterized by exceptional results and a passion for mentoring, Coach Leavitt has cemented a legacy—one that extends beyond victories and is built on relationships with students and players alike.

“He loves his job and loves educating and teaching youth. It is just a bonus that he loves basketball and gets to share his passion for coaching from November to February each year,” said Assmus.

“The number one reason why I coach is because of relationships. My best friends are my assistant coaches. I love all my students, but I feel like you have a different relationship with your players because you have experienced different ups and downs that you don’t in the classroom,” said Coach Leavitt. “These relationships are enduring if you want them to be. Last year, my 2018 team and I went out to lunch. The entire team was there, minus one or two players. A few weeks later, I ran into a former player who gave me a big hug. It’s these relationships that keep me coaching. The wins and championships are nice, but it’s the relationships I cherish the most.”

“Coach Leavitt is beloved and respected by all his players, in the way those inspirational sports movies portray their favorite coach,” said Hudson. “This is likely why so many of his players come back over and over again from high school and college to tell him that their 9th-grade year was their favorite time playing ball.”

“My coaches and I create a family-like atmosphere where everyone feels as important as the next person,” said Coach Leavitt.