Pioneer softball fundraiser offers apparel with iconic landmark

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi softball team is inviting members of the community to purchase apparel through their team store in support of the softball program.

They are selling t-shirts and hoodies in adult and youth sizes featuring a logo specially designed for this purpose featuring original artwork of the Lehi Roller Mills, which is adjacent to the high school and visible from all of its playing fields.

The logo is being used with the permission and blessing of Lehi Roller Mills company executives.

Longtime softball Coach Tim Kennedy came up with the concept, and it was designed by TTOD. The logo is executed in the school’s traditional colors of purple and white with the LHS oxen logo underneath.

It is being offered on white, gray or lavender backgrounds. Gray is a secondary school color, and lavender has become popular as an accessory color for school team uniforms over the past several years.

For more information or to purchase, use this link.

https://bsnteamsports.com/shop/LEHIMILL26