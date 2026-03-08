Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball fundraiser offers apparel with iconic landmark

Lehi Sports

100 and Counting: Coach Mike Leavitt Hits Milestone Win

Lehi Sports

Olympian visits Skyridge to inspire next generation of distance runners

Lehi People Lehi Sports

Special Olympic teams bring home gold and bronze medals

Lehi Sports

Spring sports underway, local teams get preseason nods

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys soccer starts season with new coach

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys dealt 6A champs their toughest tourney challenge

Lehi Sports

Cinderella run ends for Pioneer boys in hoops semis

Lehi Sports

How the Pioneer boys earned their hoops Final 4 berth

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys play their way into the hoops Final 4

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball fundraiser offers apparel with iconic landmark

Published

2 hours ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi softball team is inviting members of the community to purchase apparel through their team store in support of the softball program.

They are selling t-shirts and hoodies in adult and youth sizes featuring a logo specially designed for this purpose featuring original artwork of the Lehi Roller Mills, which is adjacent to the high school and visible from all of its playing fields.

The logo is being used with the permission and blessing of Lehi Roller Mills company executives.

Longtime softball Coach Tim Kennedy came up with the concept, and it was designed by TTOD. The logo is executed in the school’s traditional colors of purple and white with the LHS oxen logo underneath.

It is being offered on white, gray or lavender backgrounds. Gray is a secondary school color, and lavender has become popular as an accessory color for school team uniforms over the past several years.

Advertisement

For more information or to purchase, use this link.

https://bsnteamsports.com/shop/LEHIMILL26

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *