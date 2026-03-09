Historical Society plans 11 marker unveilings for 2026

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Historical Society is pleased to announce its 2026 Historical Marker Unveiling Schedule. This year’s theme, “Lehi: Founded in Faith. Forged in Freedom,” honors both Lehi’s heritage and America’s 250th anniversary.



“At our unveilings this year, you’ll see how the people of Lehi helped build America,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the historical society. “We’re excited to connect our local stories to the broader success of the United States.”

Eleven markers will be unveiled throughout the year, each highlighting a unique facet of Lehi history: inspiring individuals, distinctive architecture, historic church buildings and notable businesses.

2026 marker subjects include the Relief Society Hall of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Christian and Sarah O. Knudsen House, Carter Airport, the Lehi Tabernacle of the LDS Church, How Lehi Got Its Name, Racker Mercantile, People’s Co-op, the Third Ward Building of the LDS Church, Canute and Sarah Peterson, Lehi Junction and Postman William Hadfield.

“We hope everyone will attend at least a few of the unveilings,” Bangerter said. “Each program includes music or entertainment, and it’s always inspiring to hear Lehi’s stories and see how they connect to our lives today.”

The first unveiling of the season will take place March 21 at 11 a.m. at 212 W. Main St., honoring the Relief Society Hall. Sharon Eubank, former first counselor in the General Relief Society presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and director of Latter-day Saint Charities, will speak. The brief program will be held outdoors; attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair.

Built in 1881, the Relief Society hall was funded by Lehi women who raised money through donations, bazaars and gleaned wheat. The building hosted spiritual meetings, provided space to sell goods, and included land for a granary and mulberry trees to support the Church’s silk industry.

Similar to many Lehi women today, they were devoted to increasing faith, strengthening families and providing relief to those in need. The original structure still stands and is now home to Car Town.

The historical society will partner with local charity Tabitha’s Way at the event. Attendees are invited to donate a boxed meal, such as macaroni and cheese, condiments or baking items.

The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society received a generous donation from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a Lehi City PARC grant.

For more information, go to lehihistory.org or contact the historical society at 801-768-1570.