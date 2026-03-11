Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Winter 2025-26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Most Valuable Player

Brynlee Cook (Sr. Lehi): Spitfire guard was a team leader who gave unrelenting effort on both ends of the floor. She averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 assists per contest. She made 28 triples, 72 percent of her free throws and an eye-popping 84 deflections. “Brynlee was so awesome this season,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “It was a pleasure to have a front-row seat for her senior year. She put in so much work and brought competitiveness and toughness every single day for us.”

Most Inspirational Player

Ellah Oeser (Sr. Skyridge): “After establishing herself as one of the top players in the state, Ellah suffered a devastating setback, tearing her ACL for the second time just before her senior season,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “She was forced to sit out the year she had worked so hard for. For most athletes, that would have been the end of the story. For Ellah, it became a new beginning. Instead of stepping away, she stepped up.

“Ellah showed up every single day, not for herself, but for her teammates. She cheered from the bench with energy and authenticity. She encouraged, supported, and led in ways that don’t show up in a box score. Her commitment to the team never wavered, even when she couldn’t be on the court.

“Behind the scenes, she attacked her rehab relentlessly. She chose growth over self-pity. She chose perspective over frustration. She expanded her knowledge of the game, strengthened her mental approach, and developed a level of resilience that will impact her far beyond basketball.

“Next year, she will continue her career at USU-Eastern, and they are gaining not just a talented player, but a young woman who understands perseverance, leadership, and mental toughness at the highest level. Ellah’s journey this year has been about more than basketball. It has been about character, resilience and showing up when it’s hard,” the coach said.

Forwards

Madi Andrews (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 11.2 points, 5.0 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. Team leader and clutch player led in free-throw efficiency at 77 percent, netted 43 treys and made 50 deflections.

Kelcee Rasmussen (So. Lehi): Inside presence averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists each game. Registered a team-high 31 blocks on the season and menaced opponents in the paint

Guards

Elena Chiara (So. Skyridge): Impact player on both ends of the floor averaged team highs of 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 deflections per outing. Converted 35 from beyond the arc and 71 percent at the line.

Hallee Sheffield (So. Skyridge): Challenging player to contain wherever she was on the court. Averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per outing. Shot 77 percent at the stripe, made 46 deflections.

Lily Grant (Sr. Skyridge): Reliable contributor averaged 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest with 45 triples and 45 deflections. Spirited leader on both sides of the ball.

Honorable Mention

Cali Ashton (So. Lehi): Handled tough defensive assignments and provided a spark in key moments. She averaged 6.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game with 21 long bombs and 83 deflections.