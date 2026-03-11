New Utah law aims to curb technology and AI in classrooms

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

A new Utah law governing how technology and artificial intelligence are used in public schools, with an emphasis on reducing screen time for younger students and carefully controlling student AI use, was approved by the Utah Legislature on March 6, the last day of the 2026 legislative session.

HB273 requires the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) to create a model policy to guide schools in the balanced use of technology and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Local school districts will then develop their own policies aligned with the state’s guidance. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

The law establishes different expectations for technology use depending on grade level, particularly limiting screen time for younger students.

For students in kindergarten through third grade, the bill largely prohibits classroom screen time except in limited situations, such as teaching basic computer science standards or administering state assessments. Schools are also prohibited from requiring a one-device-per-student ratio in those grades. Instead, instruction is expected to emphasize hands-on learning, printed materials, and developmentally appropriate activities.

Students in those grades also will not be allowed to take school-issued devices home, and homework assignments cannot require internet access or technology.

The requirement seems to be at odds with the state’s Early Intervention Reading Software Program. The program was designed to increase the literacy skills of students in K-3 through adaptive computer-based literacy software. School software use is funded by legislation passed in 2012 (HB513) to supplement students’ classroom learning with additional reading support in the form of computer-based adaptive reading programs.

According to a USBE Report dated October of 2025, “The consistent use of early literacy software is associated with meaningful gains in reading proficiency, particularly for multilingual learners, students receiving special education services, and those who began the year with lower reading scores. Based on our models and analysis, Utah’s statewide share of third graders reading on grade level in 2024-25 would have been approximately four percentage points lower if the software had not been used. These findings position EISP as a key strategy among the interventions identified in Utah SB127 to support the state’s goal of having at least 70% of third graders reading on grade level by July 2027.”

The report showed 149,428 students across 726 schools were using these reading software programs in 2025. USBE will need to provide guidance on K-3 technology use in this area.

For students in grades four through six, technology may still be used in classrooms, but must be balanced with traditional instruction. Devices cannot be sent home with students, and any technology use must be supervised by teachers and tied to a specific academic purpose. Homework in those grades will continue to focus on activities that do not require internet access.

Darren Draper, administrator of technology and digital innovation for Alpine School District (ASD), said, “Many of the principles in this law already align with how we approach technology in Alpine School District. We believe technology should support strong teaching and meaningful learning, not replace it.”

“Teachers will continue focusing on assignments that students can complete without requiring internet access or technology at home,” Draper said. “For example, homework may emphasize reading, writing, practicing math skills or other activities that reinforce learning without requiring a device.”

Middle and high school students will have more flexibility under the law. Middle school students may take school-issued devices home only if parents provide written consent. At the high school level, students will generally be allowed to take devices home unless parents choose to opt out.

According to Rich Stowell, director of communications for ASD, while teachers may adjust some lesson plans, the fundamentals of classroom learning will not change.

“Our best practices rely on the knowledge, skills and dispositions of our professional educators rather than on tools or technology. We pride ourselves on creating conditions for student learning in every classroom. Though tools often change, the foundations of subject matter expertise, love of learning, compassion for students and high expectations remain constant,” he said.

Another major component of the law focuses on the use of AI in education. USBE will create a model AI policy that districts must follow when developing their own local guidelines.

The policy will encourage educators to use AI tools to support instruction and potentially reduce workload, but it also sets clear limits. Teachers must maintain professional judgment and instructional responsibility when using AI, and generative AI tools cannot independently grade student work or make high-stakes academic decisions.

Students will also face restrictions on how they use AI. The law states that students cannot use generative AI to complete academic work unless a teacher specifically authorizes it for an instructional purpose. Schools must also ensure that any AI tools used with students meet developmental standards and protect student privacy and safety.

Draper said the district is already thinking carefully about how AI tools can be used safely and effectively.

“Artificial intelligence is an emerging technology that is developing very quickly, so our approach is to be thoughtful and responsible as we introduce it into learning environments,” Draper said. “Our goal is to make sure AI is used as a learning tool, not as a substitute for the thinking and effort that help students grow.”

The law also requires districts to communicate clearly with parents. Schools must notify parents if generative AI is used in instruction, and districts must outline expectations for how students can and cannot use AI tools. Stowell said the district plans to use several channels to keep families informed, including parent-teacher organizations, district emails, school leaders and alpineschools.org.

“As we strive to create student-centered learning experiences, we anticipate that this law will help us focus our efforts in two important areas,” Stowell said. “Additional screen time restrictions for students, particularly for younger students, will strengthen our practices around culture and connection, helping us to create strong foundations for learning as they get older. New standards for AI will open exciting opportunities for teachers and students.”

“Leveraging our teacher coaching model and strong professional development philosophy, Alpine and subsequent school districts are poised to become models of the appropriate blend of technology, connection and expert teaching,” he said.