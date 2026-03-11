Volunteers invited to help protect the Jordan River

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Utah County community members are invited to join the March #LoveYourWatershed Cleanup on Saturday, March 14, hosted by the Jordan River Commission. The volunteer event starts at 10 a.m. near Pioneer Crossing in Saratoga Springs, offering residents a chance to help prevent trash from reaching the Jordan River.



The cleanup is part of the commission’s Second Saturday volunteer initiative, which encourages individuals, families, and groups to join monthly efforts to remove litter from river-connected areas.



Participants will help collect trash and debris from streets, curbs, and nearby areas, which could otherwise be washed into storm drains and carried into the Jordan River. By removing litter before it reaches waterways, volunteers help protect wildlife, improve water quality, and keep public spaces cleaner for everyone.



The Jordan River is a vital environmental and recreational resource in northern Utah. Stretching over 50 miles, it flows from Utah Lake through the Salt Lake Valley and eventually empties into the Great Salt Lake. Along its route, the river passes through numerous cities and supports wildlife habitats, trails, and recreation areas used by thousands of residents each year.



Because the river flows through both urban and suburban areas, pollution prevention often begins far from the water itself. Trash left on sidewalks, roadsides, or parking lots can easily be washed into storm drains by rain or irrigation water, eventually reaching the river. Once debris enters the waterway, removing it becomes significantly more difficult.



Events like the #LoveYourWatershed Cleanup aim to stop that process early by targeting areas where trash gathers before it reaches the river system.



The Jordan River Commission emphasizes that protecting the watershed requires participation from residents, organizations, and government agencies. Through volunteer programs and community partnerships, the commission works to improve water quality, restore vegetation along the river corridor, and promote environmental stewardship across the region.



Volunteer events like the March cleanup enable community members to get involved, whether experienced or new to volunteering. Organizers emphasize the event’s welcoming and accessible nature.

Tools, trash bags, water, and snacks will be provided for participants. Volunteers are simply asked to dress appropriately for the weather and come prepared to spend time outdoors while making a difference in the community.



The cleanup takes place near Pioneer Crossing in Saratoga Springs, with parking available by a local bank and more at the north end of Riverside Drive.



Organizers note that each participant must register in advance using the online form to ensure there are enough tools and supplies available for the cleanup.



The event is free, open to all ages, and encourages families to attend and learn about environmental stewardship through hands-on community service.



Programs like #LoveYourWatershed help residents see how daily actions affect local waterways and foster appreciation for local ecosystems.



Cleanup events also build community, as friends, families, students, and civic groups often participate together for a shared cause.



The March cleanup is just one event in the Jordan River Commission’s year-round volunteer calendar. Additional cleanup days, restoration projects, and conservation programs take place throughout the year along the river corridor.



Organizers hope residents who take part in the March event will return for future cleanups and encourage others to join.

By working together, volunteers can help ensure the Jordan River remains a healthy, vibrant natural resource for generations to come.



Register now for the March #LoveYourWatershed Cleanup through the Jordan River Commission’s website at jordanrivercommission.gov and be part of protecting your local waterway.



With tools provided and a welcoming atmosphere, the event offers a simple yet meaningful way to protect the watershed, one piece of trash at a time.