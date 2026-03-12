Building a safer community together

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

In a world where urban headlines are often dominated by rising crime statistics and social unrest, Lehi City has shattered expectations, ranking among America’s safest cities in 2025, according to SmartAsset.



According to the latest data from SmartAsset, “Lehi has achieved a remarkably low crime rate in several categories—thanks to a unique combination of proactive law enforcement and, perhaps more importantly, an unparalleled level of community involvement.”



Lehi City is, by all measures, a great place to live. It boasts accessible, safe, and welcoming parks, a booming local economy, and neighbors who truly look out for one another. But in the wake of such prestigious accolades, a new, quieter challenge has emerged: Now what?



“This designation results from the collective effort of city administration, elected officials, community, and law enforcement. The real challenge is staying at the top,” said Lehi Chief of Police, Darren Paul, who has lived in the city and served with the department for over 30 years.



“Becoming a safe community is accomplished by many hands, and the police personnel are only a part of that effort. It takes community effort through many programs, such as neighborhood watch groups and utilizing the online reporting system to report suspicious activities,” said Chief Paul. This community is also exceptional at practicing safety strategies, keeping their doors locked, and being vigilant in reporting anything abnormal to the police department.”



The Lehi Police Department prioritizes proactive, high-quality service to protect and engage with residents.

Advertisement



“We work to build relationships with the community and urge residents to report any suspicious activity,” said Chief Paul.



“It’s always better to investigate a call, even if it’s not a crime. Documenting suspicions creates valuable records,” Chief Paul added.



Building strong, trust-based relationships between police and communities is essential for enhancing public safety.



“We work hard to build relationships with residents. Trust encourages crime reporting and helps improve case clearance rates,” said Chief Paul. “We see success when the public feels comfortable sharing tips or concerns.”



According to the report by SmartAsset, “only 9.4% of adults report excessive drinking in Lehi, the only suburb where this figure is less than 10%. Lehi also has the 22nd lowest rate of drug overdose deaths and ranks relatively well across other safety metrics.”



Chief Paul agrees that the city continues to maintain low violent and property crime rates despite rapid population growth.



Rapid city growth brings new demands and complexities for the police department, challenging them to keep pace with Lehi’s expanding population, rising call volume, and diverse community needs.



“Lehi offers many opportunities, which bring rapid growth and challenges we must meet head-on,” said Chief Paul.

Advertisement



“Lehi’s rapid growth means our police department must expand to maintain low crime rates. Our development has outpaced department growth, so we continually optimize operations to address high demand with current staff,” said Chief Paul.



Chief Paul stated that the department “scales up like others when needed.”



Police responded to “43,000 calls for service in 2025,” including helping residents with locked cars and other assistance, said Chief Paul.



Chief Paul noted that city surveys and data show “people feel safe in Lehi.”

He stated, “Utah’s violent crime rate is 36% lower than nationwide, and Lehi is 20% lower than Utah.”



He continued, “Lehi’s main thoroughfares increase traffic and keep officers busy with traffic-related calls.”



Lehi Police handle a broad scope of crimes, including narcotics offenses, property theft, and those under the jurisdiction of the Special Victims Unit.”



Chief Paul emphasized, “Most SVU crime suspects are not Lehi residents but are apprehended in the city.”



Chief Paul feels the department is strongly “supported by the city and elected officials.”

Advertisement



“Public safety is expensive, and meeting the needs of a growing city is challenging. Still, city leadership is committed to supporting police efforts and responding to our needs,” said Chief Paul.



“We all prioritize public safety despite budgetary limits,” added Paul.



An additional challenge for the department is the “great demand for law enforcement personnel in the state of Utah.” According to Chief Paul, “there are not enough people statewide to fill the many positions needed.



“Finding people who fit Lehi’s culture is even more challenging. We aim to hire those committed both to public service and to our city,” said Chief Paul.



The department conducts targeted outreach to recruit personnel who align with its community-focused mission.



“We recruit with the Utah Chiefs Association through the ‘Find Yourself in Utah’ program, targeting college campuses nationwide,” said Chief Paul.



Chief Paul noted the department values balancing workload and staying proactive in high-crime areas.



Chief Paul feels that the department is successful because they have “great officers who are actively engaged in the community and they are well trained due to effective training opportunities.”

Advertisement



He also attributes success to “a collaborative community, strong economy, and neighbors who support one another.”



“We are very proud of the recognition our police department has received. Being named the safest suburb in America by SmartAsset reflects the professionalism and dedication of the men and women who serve our community every day. Public safety does not happen by accident. It takes strong leadership, well-trained officers, and a commitment to working closely with our residents,” said Lehi City Mayor Paul Binns.



Mayor Binns added, “Lehi continues to grow quickly, and our police department has remained focused on building trust, preventing crime, and keeping our neighborhoods safe. This recognition belongs to our officers, our city staff, and our residents, who work together to make Lehi a great place to live. We are grateful for their service and proud of the example they set for communities across the country.”



Overcoming the challenge of “moving forward” after a city has already earned high safety accolades begins with community engagement. The “Now What?” challenge is solved by continuing to work together to keep the community safe, welcoming, and economically strong for everyone.



“It is gratifying to be a part of a department that is filled with outstanding officers who are dedicated; they are second to none. It is also gratifying to be a part of a community that cares for each other and that engages in the group effort to make this city a great place to live,” said Chief Paul.