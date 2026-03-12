Lehi police warn of frightening kidnapping scam

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Lehi residents are urged to stay vigilant after a family feared their child was kidnapped.



“The resident received a phone call during regular school hours from an unknown person claiming they had kidnapped their child and were asking for a ransom,” said Corporal Brock Susov. “They didn’t recognize the voice demanding the ransom, but the sound of their child’s distressed voice was heard in the background.”



The child’s mother immediately went to the student’s school, where the staff was notified, and the child was quickly located unharmed.



“It was at this point that we determined it was a scam and AI was probably used to create the child’s voice,” said Susov.



Unfortunately, voice AI-generated clone scams are becoming more common. In the past, grandparents have been targeted by an AI voice that sounds like one of their grandchildren in need of help.



“All ages are now being targeted, “said Susov. “This will continue to be a problem for years to come. It is more random that a young child’s voice is used, however.”

Learning how to spot a scam is becoming more difficult. As technology advances, so do the opportunities for scammers.



“The best advice we have for the public is to look for these two tactics when you get a call like this,” said Susov. “If the call feels urgent and there is an element of fear or if someone is pressuring you to act quickly without thinking, you are probably dealing with a scammer. Keep in mind that artificial intelligence is being used, so the voices will sound like loved ones even though they aren’t.”



There are various ways scammers get hold of voices; however, the most common is through social media.



“Be very careful with what you’re willing to put on social media,” said Susov. “It can be copied, downloaded, and used. There are really no limits once it’s on the internet; it’s publicly available to anybody. So, if you don’t want it out there, keep it off social media or keep your account very private.”



The best way residents can help police track these scams is to report them by calling the police department’s non-emergency number or by submitting an online report. When residents report scam calls, police can track patterns and trends.



“If you think you’ve been a victim, we encourage you to call the Lehi Police Department immediately at their non-emergency number or visit the station. We can also perform welfare checks on individuals, if necessary, if you can’t check on them.”



Residents are also encouraged to follow the Lehi Police Department’s Facebook page for the latest information on community issues, including scams.



“Everything on our Facebook page goes through our administration, so you can feel confident knowing it’s pretty accurate,” said Susov. “And remember, if someone calls and something doesn’t sound right, you can just hang up.”