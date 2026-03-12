Utah County Caucus night Tuesday, March 17

Connect with us

All Lehi residents 18 and older (as of Nov. 3, 2026) are encouraged to attend their neighborhood political party caucus night on Tuesday, March 17.


Registered Republicans in Utah County must visit www.ucrp.org to register for their precinct meeting. The registration verification process requires that codes received from an email and a text message be entered into online forms.


Information for those who wish to volunteer at the caucus or run for precinct election positions or delegate positions is included through various links on the Utah County Republican County (UCRP) website.


More details from the UCRP:
● Only registered Republican voters who currently reside in Utah may participate in a Utah GOP Caucus.
● 17-year-olds who will turn 18 on or before Nov 3, 2026, and who have pre-registered as Republican, may participate.
● To confirm eligibility, the UCRP will verify voter registration with the State of Utah.
● To ensure voters receive calendar invitations, location details, and any last-minute updates, the UCRP will confirm each voter’s email address and mobile phone number.


There are dozens of locations for caucuses in Lehi. Visit the Utah County site UCRP for meeting times and locations.


Members of the Democratic Party will also hold precinct meetings on March 17. Throughout Utah County there are eight caucus locations for Democrats. They may register through utahcountydems.com.

There are two locations in Lehi for registered Democrats: Snow Springs Elementary, 850 S 1700 W, Lehi, and HOA Clubhouse, 32 E Clubview Lane, Lehi. Each of the Lehi Democratic caucuses will begin at 6:30 p.m.

