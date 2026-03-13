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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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GRIFFIN REID

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boys Basketball

POSITION: Point guard

RECENT HIGHLIGHT: Helped his team to reach the semifinals of the 6A state tournament on and off the court.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Griffin stepped into a role he’d been preparing for but maybe didn’t expect as the starting point guard for a large 6A school. Griffin did a great job taking care of the ball and getting us into the offensive sets or flow we needed. Griffin was always prepared and brought great energy whenever he was called upon. As important as Griffin’s player role was, I believe it wasn’t his greatest quality. Griffin was a leader whose most important goal was for us to win as a team. Stats will not tell just how Griffin impacted our team for good, and Griff’s stats were solid.

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Coach Reed Bromley

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

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