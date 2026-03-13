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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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RYDER GENTRY

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boys Basketball

POSITION: Forward

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Scored 21 points including two triples with five rebounds, four assists and a steal against Corner Canyon on Feb. 10.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Ryder had an outstanding senior season. His versatility is what makes him stand out. Ryder can score, pass, rebound and defend. He handles the ball like a guard and has inside moves like a center. He is a tireless worker and always gave maximum effort and did it with a great attitude. He is a fantastic leader and as a captain brought the best out of his teammates.

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Coach Jeff Gardner

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

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