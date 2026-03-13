Three generations of Brinton family pianists prepare for Carnegie Hall performance

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

In a quiet American Fork home filled with grand pianos and family photographs, concert pianist Sally Brinton speaks about music the way some people speak about faith or family history — as something meant to be shared.

For Brinton and her extended family, music is both discipline and tradition. That bond will come full circle on March 23, when three generations of the Brinton family return to one of the world’s most storied stages: Carnegie Hall.

On that night, fifteen members of the Brinton Family Pianists, spanning from young grandchildren to seasoned performers, will share the stage for a special concert in New York City.

This appearance at Carnegie Hall follows a cherished family memory: their previous performance there on Sept. 11, 2006 — a date Brinton remembers for its emotional significance to many Americans.

She said that bringing a new generation of performers back to the historic venue this year adds special meaning to the experience.

“We want people to feel joy when they hear the music,” Brinton said during a recent interview at her home. “Beautiful music has the ability to lift the soul.”

The concert will seamlessly blend classical repertoire, storytelling and reflections on gratitude — themes Brinton sees at the heart of music and family.

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Brinton’s own journey with music began long before Carnegie Hall; her earliest inspiration came from her mother, a self-taught pianist who grew up on a farm in Idaho.

“She sold milk for five cents a quart,” Brinton said. “She and her sister saved that money to buy a piano because music was so important in their home.”

Although her mother eventually took formal lessons, she developed much of her skill independently. She would later serve as a church organist for 30 years and pass her enduring love of music to her daughter.

When Brinton was a child, she would often sit at the piano experimenting with melodies.

“I would just tinker on the keys and make up things,” she said. “My mother recognized that and began teaching me.”

Brinton’s need for advanced instruction became clear within a few years. By age 11, she had been invited to perform with the Utah Symphony under conductor Maurice Abravanel.

She performed Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto in G minor. It was a milestone that set her on a path to a professional music career.

Despite the prestige that came with performing with the Utah Symphony, Brinton says her mother’s lessons extended far beyond the stage.

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It was about discipline. After school each day, Brinton practiced piano before joining her friends outside to play.

“Our piano was in front of a big picture window,” she said. “All my friends would be outside playing after school, and I would beg my mom to let me go out.”

Her mother always gave the same answer.

“She would say, ‘Sally, have a snack, practice for half an hour, and I promise the children will still be there,’” Brinton said.

The routine instilled a deep appreciation for consistency — a lesson she would later pass to her own children. Today, music remains deeply woven into the Brinton family, with each generation nurturing traditions that continue to thrive.

Seven children grew up in a home filled with instruments. Now, Brinton’s grandchildren continue that tradition as music remains a daily part of life.

The upcoming Carnegie Hall performance features family members playing piano, cello and other instruments.

“Our oldest son plays the cello. Another son plays trumpet. One plays the clarinet. Our daughters play piano and harp,” Brinton said. “Music has always been part of our family life.”

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Although not every child pursued music professionally, Brinton asked each of them to study an instrument through high school.

Looking back, she says they all appreciate those musical years.

“When children are young, they may not realize what a blessing music is in their lives,” she said.

Beyond technical skill, Brinton notes music offers emotional and intellectual growth, enriching her children’s lives far beyond the stage.

While studying at the Juilliard School in New York, Brinton researched the effects of music education on children. Her findings indicated that musical training can significantly enhance cognitive development.

Through the years, Brinton and family have performed in several countries, expanding their love of music across cultures.

During a three-year church mission in Russia, Brinton and her daughters performed concerts throughout eastern Russia, including Siberia.

In one town near Lake Baikal, a concert hall was filled with over 400 people.

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“The people there love classical music,” Brinton said. “It transcends language and culture.”

For their upcoming Carnegie Hall concert, the family has crafted a program centered around gratitude.

The performance will weave together musical selections and short stories to share the family’s history and heritage.

One story Brinton plans to share is about her great-grandmother, Sarah James Jones, who crossed the American plains as a teen in a Mormon handcart company.

“She was just 15 years old when she crossed the plains,” Brinton said.

Her shoes wore out during the journey. She finished much of the trip barefoot.

Whenever Brinton reflects on that story, she is reminded of the sacrifices made by previous generations.

“When I think life is difficult, I think about her,” she said.

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While performing at Carnegie Hall is a milestone, Brinton finds the most meaning in sharing the experience with family. Many of the young performers live in different parts of the country: Missouri, Florida and southern Utah. The concert offers them a rare opportunity to reunite and perform together.

“They’re excited to be with their cousins,” Brinton said. “That’s what makes it special for them.”

The Brinton Family Pianists Foundation helps support the family’s performances and travel so they can share music with audiences around the world.

For Brinton, the legacy of music extends beyond any single performance.

“It’s not just about Carnegie Hall,” she said. “It’s about the next generation.”

Seeing her grandchildren excel in competitions and dedicate themselves to music, she feels confident the tradition will endure for many years to come.

“Music brings people together,” Brinton said. “That’s why we do this.”

More information about the ensemble, upcoming performances and the family’s mission can be found on the group’s website, brintonfamilypianists.org.