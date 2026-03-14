The Ruth’s “Fiddler on the Roof” a familiar tale of faith, family and change

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Like an old friend with a new look, Fiddler on the Roof, presented by The Ruth, returns to Utah County.

Since its 1964 debut, the Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, and Joseph Stein musical Fiddler on the Roof has captivated audiences worldwide. Celebrating the enduring bonds of family and community, director Barta Heiner, with music direction by Rob Moffat and the entire production team at The Ruth, presents a thoroughly charming production. This heart-warming, beautifully directed show is a touching reminder of tradition that no one should miss.

Tevye, a devout Jewish milkman living in the Russian village of Anatevka, attempts to navigate life, poverty, and the changing times alongside his sharp-tongued wife, Golde, and their five daughters: Tzeitel, Hodel, Chava, Shprintze, and Bielke. Ben Henderson (MWF cast) flawlessly portrays Tevye. Dominating the stage with charisma, Henderson delivers a masterclass performance, highlighted by an unforgettable “If I Were a Rich Man.” He commands the audience’s emotions, effortlessly transitioning from joyous laughter to poignant tears.

Claire Kenny (MWF cast) enlivens the show as Golde, Tevye’s wife of 25 years and mother of their five daughters. She grounds her performance in biting wit and deep family love, generating electric sparks with Henderson. Her impeccable comedic timing holds the family together as its undeniable center.

“Do you Love Me?” stands out as a luminous, tender high point, capturing the pure, felt affection between the leads.

A talented ensemble elevates the storytelling. Ben Roeling choreographed the stylized dance numbers, which the cast performs with precision and enthusiasm. From the opening “Tradition,” the ensemble establishes a vibrant atmosphere that evokes emotion in the audience.

Bronson Dameron (MWF cast) plays Perchik, a student revolutionary who falls in love with Tevye’s daughter, Hodel. Dameron delivers an authentic performance as an outsider and an intellectual; he is true to the character with likability and charm. Hodel, played by Sydney Dameron (MWF cast), is commanding on stage as an independent second-eldest daughter. Her love for Perchik shines through in a deeply emotional performance, capturing the tenderness of her decision to trade the safety of tradition for a challenging life in exile. Amelia Rose Moore’s Fruma-Sara appears in the “Dream” scene with great vigor. Her powerhouse vocals command the challenging solo, making the scene unforgettable.

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This showstopping scene is memorable for Moore’s strong vocals, which carry a challenging solo. With stellar vocals, the leads deliver an emotional experience, contrasting the weight of tradition with the pull of changing times.

Angelica Salazar (MWF cast) plays her violin with skill and deep artistic expression, beautifully representing the tradition and faith of the Jewish people of Anatevka. Fiddler on the Roof ends with the characters forced from their homes as the cast sings “Anatevka.” The raw power of this performance leaves the audience moved and immersed, falling in love with the story’s timeless tradition again.

Don’t miss your last chance to experience Fiddler on the Roof, running through March 21 at The Ruth, 401 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd., Pleasant Grove, Utah. Reserve your seats now at www.theruth.org.