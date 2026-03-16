Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Winter 2025-26

GIRLS WRESTLING

Most Valuable Performer

Madison Sherman (Sr. Skyridge): Earned the 6A bracket title in the 155 weight class for her third consecutive gold medal. Sherman was dominant in all of her 6A state tournament matches, earning pins in the first minute over opponents from Davis, Lehi and Cedar Valley, this last in the final. Only the semifinal against Herriman took longer, and it went just seven seconds into the middle round.

All-City Performers

Myrtie Faletau (So. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 190 weight class at State.

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Shaelynn Willes (Sr. Skyridge): Fourth place in the 155 weight class at State.

Addison Hutchison (So. Lehi): Fourth place in the 140 weight class at State.

Nara Johnson (Jr. Skyridge): Fifth place in the 105 weight class at State.

Ava Eav (Jr. Lehi): Sixth place in the 100 weight class at State.

Honorable Mention

Isabella Alves (Sr. Skyridge): Earned a 2-2 record in the 125 weight class at State.

Paisley Perkins (Fr. Lehi): Earned a 2-2 record in the 155 weight class at State.

BOYS WRESTLING

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Most Valuable Performer

Jacob Millward (So. Skyridge): The 6A bronze medalist at State in the 138 weight class finished with a 44-8 overall record after moving up three weight classes from his gold-medal bracket a year ago.

All-City Performers

Bradshaw Cox (Sr. Skyridge): Sixth place in the 285 weight class at State, finished with a 24-15 overall record.

Honorable Mention

Tristen Roberts (So. Lehi): Earned a 2-2 record in the 132 weight class at State.

Dallin Davidson (Sr. Skyridge): Earned a 2-2 record in the 165 weight class at State.