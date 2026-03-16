Lehi school chapters go 1-2 in state FBLA competition

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Viewpoint Middle School and Lehi Junior High School students earned first and second place in the Outstanding Chapter of the Year competition in their division at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference on March 9 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton.

Members of the Viewpoint chapter collected nine first-place awards in individual competition categories. They also had four second places, five third places, two fourth places and six fifth places.

For the Lehi Junior High chapter members, there were three first-place finishes in addition to six second places, six third places, six fourth places and two fifth places.

The students of the Willowcreek Middle School group did not earn a chapter award, but they did capture one first place, two second places, three third places, two fourth places and two fifth places.

Lehi-area first-place winners received $50 in cash and the Alpine School District also financially supports them to represent Utah at the FBLA national competition in San Antonio, Texas from June 29 to July 2. Students who place from first to fourth qualify to compete at the national level.

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VIEWPOINT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Viewpoint’s Isaac Gray claimed three first places, one each in the categories of Exploring Accounting & Finance, Exploring Parliamentary Procedure and Exploring Personal Finance. He and Jack Smith serve as chapter officers over Competitive Events. Smith was first in the Exploring Marketing Concepts category.

The other chapter officers include Easton Haymond as president, Simeon West as vice president, Julian Weiler as secretary and Daxton Pulley as treasurer. Naomi Jennings is in charge of Publicity.

Jennings finished first in Exploring Business Ethics. Pulley, Smith and Braden Tehero took first place in Exploring Marketing Strategies. Tehero also garnered first in Exploring Technology.

Annabelle Shaw won for Exploring Business Concepts, while Aiden Folkman, Liam Wallace and Rex Weight teamed up for first place in Exploring Coding & Programming.

Others from Viewpoint receiving awards included:

Second Place

Exploring Animation: Alex Hahne; Exploring Business Issues: Annabelle Shaw; Exploring Economics: Easton Haymond; and Exploring Parliamentary Procedure: Naomi Jennings

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Third Place

Exploring Accounting & Finance: Easton Haymond; Exploring Business Ethics: Easton Haymond & Julian Weiler; Exploring Economics: Rex Weight; Exploring Leadership: Julian Weiler; and Exploring Professionalism: Boaz Potter.

Fourth Place

Exploring Computer Science: Aiden Folkman; and Exploring Leadership: Alex Hahne.

Fifth Place

Annual Chapter Activities Presentation; Exploring Accounting & Finance: Daxton Pulley; Exploring Computer Science: Braden Tehero; Exploring Economics: Annabelle Shaw; Exploring Parliamentary Procedure: Julian Weiler; and Exploring Professionalism: Julian Weiler.

“FBLA is such a great organization for students to be part of,” said Lydia Nelson, chapter adviser. “Not only does it build knowledge, career and workplace skills, but also improves critical thinking, collaboration, team-building, leadership, and lasting friendships.

“I’m so proud of our Viewpoint chapter and all we continue to accomplish,” she said. “I also want to give a shout-out to other chapters for their success.”

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LEHI JUNIOR HIGH

At Lehi Junior High, Conner Frampton is the chapter president, Jonas Hillstead serves as the vice president of operations, Adyson Quintero is the vice president of marketing and communication, and Elise Braley is the vice president of activities.

Adyson Quintero claimed first place in Exploring Professionalism and also won in the Community Service Presentation category with Braley as her partner. The Annual Chapter Activities Presentation earned the top award as well with Frampton, Hillstead and Thomas Pierce.

Lehi Junior’s other placers included:

Second Place

Career Research: Ava Garrett; Exploring Business Ethics: Lucas Comin, Jonas Hillstead & Thomas Pierce;

Exploring Customer Service: Lydia Stewart; Exploring Digital Video Production: Orson Fife, Conner Frampton & Colin Kunze; Exploring Public Speaking: Lily Gregory; and Spreadsheet Applications: Conner Frampton.

Third Place

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Digital Citizenship: Sienna Urquhart; Exploring Agribusiness: Emil Kunze; Exploring Business Concepts: Van Niederhauser; Exploring Customer Service: Elise Braley; Exploring Marketing Strategies: Elise Braley, Ava Garrett & Adyson Quintero; and Exploring Personal Finance: Ellie Wilhelm.

Fourth Place

Digital Citizenship: Lucy Jensen; Exploring Animation: Bennett Downing; Exploring Business Issues: Carter Anderson, Carter Fralick & Conner Frampton; Exploring FBLA: Thomas Pierce; Exploring Professionalism: Lily Gregory; and Interpersonal Communication: Ava Garrett.

Fifth Place

Exploring Customer Service: Ella Howlett; and Exploring FBLA: Elise Braley.

“It has been a fun and successful year for our chapter at Lehi Junior High,” said Tiffany Quintero, chapter adviser. “Our FBLA students are dedicated to doing their best, and this year they truly demonstrated that commitment.

“They worked hard to learn important business concepts, served their community, and strengthened friendships along the way,” she continued. “I am incredibly proud of each of them and the effort they put into representing our school.

“I would also like to thank the leaders in the Alpine School District who support our students in this organization, as well as the state FBLA directors for providing meaningful leadership opportunities,” Quintero said. “Their support makes these experiences possible and helps our students grow as leaders.”

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WILLOWCREEK MIDDLE SCHOOL

For the Willowcreek Middle School chapter, Emma Allen and Bailee Meier earned the top spot in the Exploring Business Issues categories.

The rest of the chapter’s placers included:

Second Place

Career Exploration: Madilyn Carlson; Exploring Business Communication: Gracie Guitierrez; and

Exploring Marketing Strategies: Sabrina Borba.

Third Place

Career Exploration: Darcie Thurgood; Exploring FBLA: Madilyn Carlson; and Exploring Parliamentary Procedure: Kipton Pilling.

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Fourth Place

Exploring Management & Entrepreneurs: William Eisenhart, Kipton Pilling & Jack Scoresby; Exploring Marketing Concepts: Gracie Guitierrez.

Fifth Place

Exploring Business Communication: Madilyn Carlson; and Exploring Marketing Concepts: William Eisenhart.