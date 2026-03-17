Falcon girls lacrosse rolling early

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team has posted a 3-1 record to start the spring season, with their one loss coming at the hands of a nationally-ranked, private school powerhouse.

March 3: Skyridge 19, Syracuse 6

The Falcons opened at home and earned a comfortable victory over the Titans. Sophomore midfielder Summer Buechner picked up where she left off last year, leading the way with five goals and three assists plus five caused turnovers and nine draw controls.

Sophomore midfielder Ellie Palmer added four goals with three assists and five ground balls collected. Senior attacker Tessa Jamison scored four times and made two gives. Sophomore attackers Sophia Fife and Sage Curtis each scored twice and made an assist.

Sophomore midfielder Geneva Barfuss had four ground balls and caused three turnovers while senior defender Madelyn Coton tallied three ground balls and three caused turnovers. Senior goaltender Taylor Brems went the distance between the pipes and had five saves.

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March 6: Skyridge 15, Huntington Beach (CA) 11

The Falcons outlasted the Oilers in the first contest of a two-game California road trip. Buechner tallied four goals and seven assists with four caused turnovers. Brems was instrumental in the team’s success, gathering eight saves to help preserve the victory.

Palmer and Jamison each scored three times with one assist and Fife added one goal and three gives. Coton, Fife and sophomore defender Chloe Willes picked up four ground balls apiece while Barfuss tallied six draw controls and three ground balls.

March 7: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) 17, Skyridge 11

The Falcons next took on a stiff challenge against the Monarchs, nationally ranked at No. 22 at the time. They competed well in this game but fell just a little short with Mater Dei dominating possession for much of the contest.

Buechner scored four times and had one assist plus seven draw controls in the effort. Palmer added three goals, Jamison had two with one give and Fife found the net once and made three assists. Barfuss posted two ground balls and eight draw controls.

March 13: Skyridge 22, Box Elder 6

Back at home, the Falcons responded to the loss with an overwhelming win over the Bees. The home squad dipped liberally into the roster, with 11 players registering at least one goal or assist and 11 also making contributions on the defensive side.

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Box Elder did not get many opportunities at the net and Brems notched two saves in the contest. Jamison hit the target six times while Buechner contributed two goals plus seven assists, five caused turnovers and 10 draw controls.

Palmer scored four times with two gives plus six draw controls. Curtis had three goals and one assist with three ground balls, and Fife netted three goals with three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Barfuss claimed five draw controls. Willes garnered three ground balls and two draw controls.

The Falcons host Mountain Ridge on Tuesday (Mar. 17) at 7 p.m. They will visit Springville on Wednesday (Mar. 18) at 7 p.m. and then will welcome Olympus on Friday (Mar. 20), also with a 7 p.m. varsity start time.