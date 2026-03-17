Pioneer boys lacrosse off to solid start

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys lacrosse team has posted a 3-1 record to open the spring season, with the only loss coming by a single score.

March 3: Lehi 11, Crimson Cliffs 2

This looked like a close match at the start, with the Pioneers leading just 3-2 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Lehi after that. The Pioneers never gave up another goal and added to their own total with two in the second and three each in the third and fourth periods.

Senior midfielder Reed Neilsen led the attack for Lehi with four goals. Senior attacker Mason Heightman added two goals and two assists, while senior attacker Stockton Dorton scored twice with one give. Senior midfielder Gavin Smith made three assists.

Junior midfielder Conner Delphenich picked up seven ground balls and won 7-of-8 faceoffs (88%). Sophomore midfielder Devin Stevenson collected six ground balls and 7-of-9 faceoffs (78%). Junior Isaac VanCott got the win in the net with sophomore Jakobe Sirrine relieving him in the final quarter.

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March 5: Lehi 19, Dixie 8

In their second contest of the southern road swing, the Pioneers got off to torrid start and built an 8-1 advantage in the initial period. The teams scored evenly in the second quarter 3-3 to keep the spread the same, but Lehi doubled up the Flyers after the break 8-4 to win going away.

Neilsen and Dorton proved to be an effective one-two punch in this contest. Neilsen tallied seven goals and three assists, while Dorton scored five times and made four gives. Heightman found the target twice and provided four assists. Senior midfielder Jackson Rich added two goals and an assist.

Delphenich gathered seven ground balls and nine faceoffs. Stevenson garnered seven ground balls as well, while senior defender Jax McWhorter got six, Neilsen had five and senior defender lan Bullock posted five ground balls and two takeaways.

VanCott was credited with the win and made four saves and Sirrine again replaced him for the final stanza.

March 10: Riverton 8, Lehi 7

The Pioneers lost their home opener in a close match with the Silverwolves. Neilsen made three goals with one assist plus tallied three ground balls, while Rich scored three times and Dorton provided the other goal.

Delphenich picked up six ground balls and won eight faceoffs to lead in those categories. VanCott went the distance in goal and made 11 saves to keep his team in the contest.

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March 13: Lehi 19, Mountain View 4

The Pioneers gave up just one goal per period to the Bruins but scored six themselves in each of the first two quarters, then added four in the third and three in the fourth to cap their impressive win. VanCott notched the victory between the pipes and made two saves while Sirrine handled the final period.

Lehi got goals from eight players in this contest. Neilsen had four with three assists. Senior midfielder Colton Kenison scored four times and also collected four ground balls.

Heightman added three goals and two assists while junior attacker James Barry scored once and dished out four assists. Dorton had two goals and two gives.

Delphenich stayed busy by retrieving 10 ground balls and seven faceoffs. Stevenson and senior midfielder Colt Fossum each gathered five ground balls and Bullock got four.

“I’m very pleased with the progress of the team,” said Coach Richy Damraur. “We have come a long way but still have a lot to work on and improve upon. We have a lot of senior leadership who give great effort and are fast and physical. This team will go as far as they take us.

“Reed Neilsen has proven to be our main initiator and has a knack for scoring and distributing the ball to the open guy,” the coach said. “Ian Bullock leads our defense and is typically tasked with shutting down the opposing team’s top offensive player.” The Pioneers are on the road this week, playing at Timpanogos on Tuesday (Mar. 17) at 7 p.m. and visiting Jordan on Friday (Mar. 20) at 7:30 p.m.