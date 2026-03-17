Utah appeals court case could redefine survivorship rights after unpaid divorce settlement

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

LEHI, Utah — A 46-year-old Utah County journalist and caregiver for her disabled adult daughter is defending her ownership of the home where she has lived since 2018 after the Fourth District Court ruled that a $200,000 divorce settlement payment required before the property could transfer was never made. The case, Slaughter v. Alleman, will now be argued before the Utah Court of Appeals.

April Slaughter and her former husband divorced in March 2024. Under the divorce decree, he was required to pay $200,000 before any transfer of the jointly owned property could occur. The payment was never made, and he died in April 2024 before fulfilling that obligation.

Because the payment required by the decree was never made, Slaughter remained the surviving joint tenant on the Highland home where she lives with her disabled adult daughter, a property estimated to be worth roughly $800,000.

Following the former husband’s death, his father opened a probate estate and, acting through that estate, filed a motion in the Fourth District Court seeking to enforce a provision of the divorce decree that required Slaughter to vacate her home by May 31, 2024. Through that motion, the estate sought to assert a claim to the property even though the required $200,000 payment had never been made during the husband’s lifetime.

Judge Christine Johnson of the Fourth District Court rejected the estate’s argument and granted summary judgment in Slaughter’s favor, ruling that because the required $200,000 payment was never made, the condition necessary to transfer the property had not been satisfied.

“This home has been my residence for years, and I believed the terms of the divorce decree were clear,” Slaughter said. “The district court recognized that the condition required for the property to transfer was never met.”

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The appeal raises broader questions about how Utah courts interpret joint tenancy survivorship rights when divorce decree conditions remain unmet at the time of death. Joint tenancy with right of survivorship is a widely used form of property ownership in Utah, under which full title automatically transfers to the surviving owner upon the death of a joint tenant.

The outcome of the case could have implications beyond this dispute:

• Joint tenancy is a widely used form of home ownership in Utah,designed to allow property to pass automatically to the surviving owner when one owner dies.

• The appeal asks the Utah Court of Appeals to clarify whether survivorship rights remain intact when a divorce decree includes conditions that were never fulfilled during a party’s lifetime.

• The ruling could influence how courts handle similar disputes involving divorce settlements, probate claims, and property ownership across the state.

• For homeowners, the decision may determine how much certainty survivorship deeds provide when divorce and death intersect.

Oral argument in Slaughter v. Alleman (Appeal No. 20250180-CA) before the Utah Court of Appeals is scheduled for March 19, 2026.

The court’s eventual decision may clarify the limits of probate authority and the level of certainty Utah homeowners can rely on when using survivorship deeds after divorce and death intersect.

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Slaughter’s attorney is available to respond to media inquiries regarding the legal issues presented in the case.