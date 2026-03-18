Lehi City Council debates feasibility study for ice center

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Before a location for an ice center in Lehi is even proposed, a feasibility study is being debated, and that study has been put on hold.

Lehi economic development director Marlin Eldred asked the city council to approve a $33,000 feasibility study to begin the process. Money for the study would come from RDA funds, not from taxpayers.

The proposed ice center is part of a county-wide push to put more ice sheets in the area for club and league practices and tournaments. The complex would house two to three NHL-standard ice rinks, with necessary support elements such as locker rooms, restrooms, spectator seating, concessions and skate rentals. Multiple financial partners, including Utah County, would help fund construction, but Lehi City would be responsible for operating and maintaining the facility.



The feasibility study would review multiple locations, determine a possible construction budget for those sites, and provide a high-level analysis of the economics of a new facility, including current demographics and projected growth of ice sports in the surrounding areas.

“This feasibility study will help us understand if a facility like this will make or lose money,” said Eldred.



Council members expressed mixed feelings about approving the funding.



Rachel Freeman said, “I think this is on the county. This proposal is being driven by the county. We are entering a budgeting cycle. I’m not comfortable funding this.”

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Council member Michelle Stallings pointed out that the Legacy Center is always in deficit, and she is reluctant to have taxpayers shoulder the financial burden.



“I think other cities would have to have buy-in,” said Stallings. “Their residents are going to use it, so they should help pay for it.”



Council member Heather Newall agreed that the cost should be considered, but noted that many residents want to see it built.



“The new school districts want hockey teams,” said Newall. “Our residents say they want more, but we are a penny-pinching council. I don’t want to lose an opportunity for Lehi residents because I’m very conservative.”



James Harrison shared a similar perspective.



“It’s a regional attraction,” said Harrison. “It could bring other economic growth, or it could be a drain.”



Council member Emily Lockhart asked the council to approve the study so more data could be gathered.



“What if this increases the general fund?” said Lockhart. “We are talking about $33,000 that could increase our budget. We shouldn’t just walk away.”

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Several other cities in Utah County have expressed interest in hosting the ice complex; however, no city has committed to hosting it.



“You can practice soccer in the backyard,” said Lockheart. “But you can’t practice hockey unless you are on ice.”



Council member Michelle Stallings said she wouldn’t approve the funding.



“I’d like to know how many ice-skating rinks are turning a profit,” said Stallings. “Let’s fix the Legacy Center first.”



The ice complex would differ from the Legacy Center by facilitating long-term rentals for team practices and hosting multi-day tournaments. Time would be allotted for public skating, but the goal would be to rent the space to clubs and leagues, including high school teams. Phase one of the complex would include two to three ice sheets and supporting structures. Phase two includes adding multiple basketball courts to the building.



In the end, council members Newall, Harrison, and Freeman asked that the feasibility study be brought back up in two weeks for a vote at the next council meeting. Council member Lockhart favored voting immediately to move the study forward. Council member Stallings stated she would not support funding the study.