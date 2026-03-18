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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2026

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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2026

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Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2026

February 2026 vs (2025)

Homes sold: 113 (105)

Average home price: $674,596 ($628,677)

Median home price: $573,000 ($490,000)

Average days on the market: 73 (87)

Average square feet: 2,905 (2,771)

Average price per square foot: $239.32 ($229.70)

Most expensive home sold: $1,650,000 / 8 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 5,451 sq. ft. / .24 acres

Least expensive home sold: $312,780 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,228 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 169 (existing homes) and 45 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 44

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 3/18

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

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