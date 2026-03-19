Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Winter 2024-25

GIRLS SWIMMING

Most Valuable Performer

Alyssa Soderquist (Sr. Lehi): Capped her outstanding prep career with a state silver medal in the 100-yard butterfly and captured the bronze medal in the 100-yard backstroke as well. Also placed eighth with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay. She has been a multiple state medalist in each of her three seasons in high school, including a gold medal in the butterfly last year.

All-City Performers

Ellie Sintay (Jr. Skyridge): Silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at State. Also fourth place with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

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Kara Moir (Sr. Skyridge): Bronze medal in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle at State. Also fourth place with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Jane Beardall (Jr. Skyridge): Fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke at State. Also a silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay.

Victoria La Roche (So. Skyidge): Fifth place in the 100-yard butterfly and sixth in the 200-yard individual medley at State. Also a silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay and a fifth place with her team in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Kalia Hasselbach (Sr. Lehi): Fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke and 10th in the 100-yard butterfly at State. Also placed eighth with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Lexi Bassett (Jr. Skyridge): Fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Honorable Mention

Chloe Bowman (Jr. Skyridge): Seventh place in the 100-yard breaststroke at State. Also a silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay and a fifth place with her team in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Ava Ellington (Sr. Skyridge): Tenth place in the 100-yard freestyle at State. Also a silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay and a fourth place with her team in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

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Alexis Griffeth (Sr. Skyridge): Eleventh place in the 200-yard freestyle and 11th in the 100-yard butterfly at State. Also a fourth place with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay and a fifth place with her team in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Claire Cox (So. Lehi): Placed eighth with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.

Brinley Daniels (So. Lehi): Placed eighth with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.

BOYS SWIMMING

Most Valuable Performer

Connor Clark (Sr. Skyridge): The most decorated Lehi-area swimmer of his class added to his previous medals including gold in multiple individual events and relays with a silver medal in the 100-yard breaststroke and a bronze medal in the 100-yard freestyle. With his teammates, he also earned a fifth place in the 200-yard medley relay and a sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. He was a member of Skyridge’s 2024 state championship team as well.

Honorable Mention

Daniel Wang (Sr. Skyridge): Tenth place in the 100-yard breaststroke at State. Also a fifth place with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay and a sixth place with his team in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

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Matt Moir (Fr. Skyridge): Twelfth place in the 500-yard freestyle at State. Also a fifth place with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay.

Connor Woolley (Sr. Skyridge): Came in fifth with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay and sixth place with his team in the 200-yard freestyle relay at State.

Ryder Shorten (Sr. Skyridge): Came in sixth with his team in the 200-yard freestyle relay at State.

Liam Scott (So. Lehi): Came in 12th with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Jeffrey Smith (Sr. Lehi): Came in 12th with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Samuel Rivera (So. Lehi): Came in 12th with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Asa Long (Jr. Lehi): Came in 12th with his squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.