John Mulholland | Lehi Free Press



The race for Utah County Commission Seat B is shaping up to be one of the most crowded and consequential contests this election cycle. With incumbent Brandon Gordon stepping down, a massive field of candidates has emerged to claim the open seat. Because this is a heavily Republican county, the battle for this seat will first be fought at the upcoming GOP convention, with a likely primary to follow.



From managing explosive growth and infrastructure to tightening the county’s budget and overseeing public safety, the next commissioner will face a steep learning curve. While several candidates have thrown their hats in the ring, here is an expanded look at six of the prominent contenders who sat down to discuss their platforms and visions for Utah County.



Bill Brimley: The Servant-Hearted Realtor



Background: Realtor (20+ years), Community Leader (Rotary, Business Network International)

Bill Brimley brings over two decades of real estate experience across the Wasatch Front to his campaign. Having weathered the Great Recession by moving to Montana for four years before returning, Brimley has been politically active for years but never sought a title until now. He decided to run because he wants to see a change in how the county operates at a structural level, arguing that if he wants something different, he needs to raise his hand.



Transparency and Spending



Brimley’s primary concern is that while the tax base is increasing, individual property taxes are not getting lower. Owning various properties throughout the state, he feels the sting of rising property taxes firsthand. He advocates for lowering taxes by simply “stopping spending money we don’t have.” He points out that government is both highly complicated and lacking in transparency, making it difficult for everyday citizens to get answers. To fix this, he wants to mandate cameras and recordings for every county meeting.

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Navigating Information and Tech



When asked about emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, Brimley is cautious. He prefers to focus first on halting deficit spending and mastering the basics of the budget before investing heavily in new tech integrations.



On the topic of political disinformation, his philosophy is grounded in personal accountability. He aims to “speak his truth” while acknowledging he won’t be right all the time. He prides himself on his ability to own his mistakes, noting that he is not afraid of people disagreeing with him and doesn’t need to always be the smartest person in the room—he just wants to surround himself with good people.



Brimley did not provide a current reading list.



Rod Mann: The Data-Driven Auditor



Background: Current Utah County Auditor, Former Highland Mayor, Former Highland City Council Member



Rod Mann offers a highly technical and data-driven approach to the commission. Married for 45 years with 15 grandchildren, Mann spent much of his career in the tech sector before entering politics in 2008. Having served as Highland Mayor, a City Councilman, and recently the Utah County Auditor, Mann has had a front-row seat to the county’s complex financial mechanics.



Accountability and Forecasting

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Mann is deeply focused on proactive problem-solving rather than being a “bomb thrower.” He implemented 5-year forecasts, tracked sales tax revenue with advanced data tools like R, and dramatically improved the transparency of the budget process by adding a blog and public open houses. When a certified tax rate error occurred affecting Provo, Mann emphasizes that his office caught it early, took immediate ownership, and worked directly with the city to provide options and fix it—rather than letting it self-correct over three years. He wants to bring this same methodical preparedness to the commission. He notes the county is back to a positive budget, but warns of massive upcoming expenses, such as the state putting in a new district court that will cost an unplanned $2 million a year, and the Charlie Kirk trial, which has already burned through half of its $500,000 defense budget for 2026 and will likely cost up to $4 million.



Technology and Truth



Mann envisions a tech-forward county government. He advocates for using a “government-friendly” version of AI (like Copilot) for internal communications and auditing checks, leveraging the upcoming Oracle financials update for AI-assisted budgeting, and utilizing AI on the county website to help citizens find answers to their 200+ common questions.

To combat disinformation, Mann relies on raw data. As an example, he noted a time he found a 5% error rate while comparing two sources of county tax rates and built a spreadsheet to fix the data himself. He approaches claims with a healthy dose of skepticism, digging into the numbers and tracing them back to their origins.



Books Mann said he has recently read or is currently reading:



The War Correspondence of Ernie Pyle by Ernie Pyle

The Majesty of Calmness by William George Jordan

Tom Westmoreland: Infrastructure and Revenue Generation



Background: Former Mayor of Eagle Mountain, Publishing Executive



Tom Westmoreland spent eight years managing one of the state’s fastest-growing cities as the Mayor of Eagle Mountain. He believes the hard lessons learned there—particularly regarding massive corporate investments, strained infrastructure, and rapid development—translate directly to the county level.

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Power and Revenue



Westmoreland points out that the state is roughly 20 years behind in power generation and transmission. He argues that the influx of major data centers (such as Meta, QTS, Traq, and Google) actually accelerates the solution by forcing infrastructure upgrades and utilizing business models that pay for those improvements. He notes that new data centers in Eagle Mountain don’t use water for cooling, preserving the area’s resources. To combat rising property taxes, Westmoreland wants to support economic plans of cities in order to generate alternative revenue streams. He points to Florida’s robust tourism industry as a model, suggesting the county needs a serious strategic plan to preserve and restore assets like Utah Lake and other recreation areas to draw outside dollars and ease the burden on residents.



Information and Technology



Westmoreland views AI through a strict business lens, arguing the county should use it to automate manual data entry and speed up processes. He also wants to launch a citizens academy for the county, similar to the one he started in Eagle Mountain, to make government less mysterious.



Coming from a background in publishing, he approaches the modern wave of disinformation analytically rather than emotionally. He notes that he can easily recognize “red flags” from the sending side of the media. Grounding his worldview in a spiritual base, he focuses strictly on information that directly impacts and is important to residents, like paying rent and putting food on the table—rather than getting swept up in national noise.



Books Westmoreland said he has recently read or is currently reading:



The Warrior Poet Way by John Lovell

(He also noted he is currently writing a book about the founding fathers)

David Spencer: Fiscal Conservatism and Back to Basics

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Background: Former Orem City Council, Private Sector (Import/Export)



David Spencer brings years of Orem City Council experience and a sharp eye for fiscal contraction to the race. He originally entered politics 12 years ago to save a local ball field and has maintained a focus on grassroots community issues and holding the line on government expansion. Working in the import/export sector in Salt Lake City, he often views county issues through the lens of structural balance.



Reversing Commission Spending



Spencer is highly critical of the recent 31% salary increase for commissioners and the expansion of the commission’s staff from 6 to over 18 employees. If elected, he promises to roll back those pay increases, slash the $20,000 travel budgets back down to $10,000, and drive operational costs down across the board. He also questions whether the county is aggressively pursuing grants, noting that Orem secured $15 million in grants during his tenure. He advocates for moving crucial meetings, like MAG, from 2 PM to 6 PM so working citizens can attend, and he strongly believes that tax increases must be put on the ballot for citizens to decide. Spencer is deeply concerned about the sheer pace of growth, warning that the county lacks the water and road infrastructure to sustain it, and strongly supports slowing down development.



Accessibility and Efficiency



To cut through government opacity, he advocates for a “transparency portal” similar to the one he championed in Orem, and wants to develop a “connect app” to better link residents with county services. On technology, he views AI as a valuable tool to drive county efficiency and do more with less, provided its outputs are rigorously checked by humans.

Books Spencer said he has recently read or is currently reading:



Flawless Execution by James D. Murphy

Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson



Carolina Herrin: Law Enforcement and Managed Growth

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Background: Law Enforcement (AG Taskforce, Highway Patrol, Corrections), Senior Policy Advisor



Carolina Herrin has a deep, 20-year history in Utah County Republican politics, becoming a citizen in 2003 and a delegate by 2006. She brings a lifelong commitment to public safety, with a background that includes undercover work, serving on the Major Crimes Taskforce (handling felonies, drugs, and weapons), and working directly as a Senior Policy Advisor within the county commission under Commissioner Beltran.



Public Safety and Agriculture



Herrin’s top priority is ensuring first responders are fully supported, viewing her campaign as a continuation of her lifelong commitment to protection. She is also a strong advocate for the county’s agricultural roots, pushing for continued partnerships with the Farm Bureau to protect farmland amid rapid development. Regarding that growth, she emphasizes the need for a robust 5, 10, and 15-year plan to address what she calls “catastrophic” transportation needs in North County and “critical” needs in South County. She also points to Utah Lake as a major focal point, noting that federal delegation funds have been secured to help handle issues like the invasive carp population.



Real-World AI and Sourcing Truth



Herrin fully supports the Sheriff’s contract with ICE, emphasizing that Utah is a community of law and order. She also brings highly practical, high-stakes experience utilizing AI in government. At the state prison, AI is used as a tool to monitor 15,000 phone calls, successfully identifying criminal discussions and even stopping an active suicide. She advocates for its careful, transparent use as an administrative enhancement at the county level, ensuring users clearly state when AI was utilized.



When navigating disinformation, Herrin warns against living in a vacuum. She urges voters and leaders to check several different sources, warning that you “can’t just go to FOX or CNN,” and emphasizing the need to represent the entire county by stepping outside of echo chambers.



Books Herrin said she has recently read or is currently reading:

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1984 by George Orwell

Tough as They Come by Travis Mills

The Jack Carr Series by Jack Carr



Isaac Paxman: Regional Influence and Deliberation



Background: Former Provo Deputy Mayor, State AG’s Office, DOJ | Website: votepaxman.com (Site pending full launch)



Isaac Paxman is a 7th-generation Utah County resident with extensive legal and executive experience. Having spent 5 years with the DOJ in Virginia before returning to Utah, he served as the Deputy Mayor of Provo for eight years, overseeing massive municipal projects and hundreds of employees. He brings a highly deliberate, project-oriented mindset to the race, viewing his run as a way to ensure Utah County remains the best place on the planet to live in twenty years.



The Big Picture



Paxman was instrumental in securing massive funding for the Provo Airport expansion, noting that they far surpassed the fundraising goal. The money has come in from federal, state, and county sources without raising local taxes. He wants to use that same collaborative blueprint to elevate Utah County’s status on the state scene, arguing that other counties currently get a disproportionate share of state tax revenue. He wants Utah County to be the most respected county organization in the state. Rejecting the idea of quick “silver bullet” fixes from outsiders, Paxman describes his executive style as slow and deliberative. He wants to dive deeply into complex issues like truth in taxation, the Utah County Jail’s capacity limits, and the ecological rehabilitation of Utah Lake (specifically targeting phragmites and carp), prioritizing long-term stability over short-term political points.



Deliberative Leadership and Modernization



Paxman is a “huge fan of government efficiency” and believes the county has so much to gain from technology that it simply cannot be ignored. He wants the county to start experimenting with AI, studying best practices to streamline operations.

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When it comes to cutting through disinformation, Paxman leans heavily on legal transparency and patience. Acknowledging that “nobody knows” the full story immediately, he is a strong proponent of GRAMA (public records) requests to find the ground truth, preferring slow, deliberative fact-finding over fast, reactive answers.



Books Paxman said he has recently read or is currently reading:



And There Was Light by Jon Meacham

Team of Rivals by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Endurance by Alfred Lansing



As of the time of publishing, Truman Van Cott did not respond for an interview.