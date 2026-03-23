Pioneer girls lacrosse off to solid start

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls lacrosse team has earned a 4-2 overall record in non-league contests to begin the season as they prepare to open Region 3 play at the end of this week.

March 11: Lehi 17, Viewmont 6

The Pioneers earned a big victory over the Vikings at home to get their campaign started. Junior Tilly Poulton led the attack with five goals while junior Ellie Wright and senior Emily Stevenson added three goals apiece. Senior Ashlyn Atkin found the target twice and made one assist.

Wright picked up four ground balls and Atkin got three. Senior Kylee Jones won five draws. Senior Kate Prettyman manned the net and made seven saves.

March 13: Lehi 18, Hurricane 5

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In the first contest of a southern road swing, the Pioneers topped the Tigers with nine players contributing goals. Poulton and Stevenson scored three times each. Wright tallied two goals and two assists with eight draws won.

Senior Hannah Jorgenson found the net twice and made one give along with collecting three ground balls and three draws. Prettyman made six saves in her 36 minutes between the pipes, and sophomore Lily Okeson finished out the game in the net.

March 14: Lehi 20, Cedar 3

Wright had a big outing against the Reds, scoring four times, giving two assists, scooping up four ground balls and winning 10 draws. Stevenson added five goals while Poulton and Atkin each contributed three goals and two assists.

Sophomore Callie Thayn scored twice and made two gives. Jorgenson managed three ground balls. Prettyman made three saves and Okeson replaced her in the final 12 minutes.

March 14: Lehi 10, Wasatch 9 (OT)

The Pioneers won an extra-time thriller over the Wasps to conclude their road trip. Lehi led 7-3 after the first period, but Wasatch responded to tie the score at nine apiece by the end of regulation play. The Pioneers got an overtime goal to secure the victory.

Wright and junior Kaylee Hill each found the target three times. Wright also won eight draws. Prettyman went the distance in goal and made five saves to help lift her team to the win.

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March 17: Herriman 23, Lehi 11

Back at home, the Pioneers suffered their first loss to the Mustangs, who essentially doubled Lehi’s scoring in each period. Wright had one goal, one assist, four ground balls and eight draws won to lead the effort.

Junior Genevieve Jones, Poulton, Atkin and Hill provided two goals each and Jorgenson gathered three ground balls and five draws.

March 19: Copper Hills 11, Lehi 9

The Pioneers came out on the short end of an away game against the Grizzlies. Stevenson and junior Maddie Younger had two goals apiece while Hill and sophomore Callie Thayn each hit the net once and made two gives.

Senior Vee Condie collected two ground balls and caused two turnovers. Wright won five draws.

The Pioneers welcome Syracuse on Tuesday (Mar. 24) and then they will open Region 3 play on Thursday (Mar. 26) by hosting Corner Canyon. Varsity matches are set to start at 5 p.m.