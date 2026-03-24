Council suggests private donors help fund civic center art Installation

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press



The Lehi City Council discussed adding a significant art installation in the new civic center in the last council meeting. Scott Streadbeck, a local artist, presented an early concept of a bronze statue of a large tree.



“The piece will not just simply decorate the space,” said Streadbeck, “It will embody the spirit of Lehi itself.”



The concept was designed by Streadbeck, whose team describes the bronze statue as, “a living tree rising upwards with quiet strength, its trunk anchored deeply while its branches reach upward. The scene invites reflection; to pause, breathe, and remember who we are. At the base of the tree, two youths sit together. Within the leafy canopy, visitors can view themes that reflect elements of Lehi’s past, present, and future.”



The cost for the new civic center installation is estimated to be $220,000.



Streadbeck lives in Alpine and created the existing bronze statue titled Closer to Heaven, which depicts a pioneer family at Legacy Park next to Hutching’s Museum in Lehi.



“I love the theme of the tree,” said council member Heather Newall. “I’d like to see what we can do with private donors. It’s a pretty big ask.”

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The council agreed that the cost was too high for the city to handle alone.



“We should pursue other funding,” said council member Emily Lockhart.



“I’d be happy with something smaller or nothing at all,” said council member Rachel Freeman. “This building will take a lot from the people of Lehi. I’m hesitant to ask for more [funding]. I understand we have some things stored; maybe we can utilize those.”



The council agreed that there was no need to rush the decision.



“There is a lot we can do with naming rights,” said Newall. “I’d like to pursue funding that way.”



The council asked Streadbeck to start pursuing private donations, including offering donors naming rights on a plaque on the installation. If funding is secured, additional renderings will be presented to the council for their approval. There is no timeline for the installation to be complete.