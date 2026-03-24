Doug and Alexa Webb honored with Lehi Legacy Club award

Johnny Revill presented with inaugural “Heart of the Hardwood”

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Former Lehi High School principal Doug Webb and his wife Alexa were inducted into the Lehi Legacy Club of the Pioneer boys basketball programs by Coach Reed Bromley at the team’s annual banquet on March 23.

At the time of the presentation, Bromley shared a summary of Doug’s history at the school provided by Alexa, although both of their names appeared on the award in recognition of her prominent supporting role throughout his career.

Doug has worked in education for more than 30 years. “The highlight of his career was serving as principal of Lehi High School for an eventful six years,” Alexa wrote. “During those years, Lehi went through a total rebuild and our lives were rocked by COVID.

“There were awesome accomplishments including many state athletic titles,” she added. One of those was the boys basketball championship of 2021.

Before coming to Lehi, Doug was principal at Oak Canyon Junior High. He began his career as the Agriculture Education teacher at Copper Hills High School and then moved to Lehi High School where he taught for eight years and doubled his program’s size.

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He was awarded “Administrator of the Year” by the Alpine Foundation in 2020 and was named “Utah Principal of the Year” by the Utah Association of Secondary School Principals in 2022.

Doug has worked in administration for Alpine School District for the last 20 years, where he’s currently the Administrator of 7-12 Schools, West. He also served on the Executive Board for the Utah High School Activities Association.

“Doug feels his greatest enjoyment and growth has come from working with so many amazing students, teachers and colleagues,” Alexa wrote. “He believes making others feel valued and heard is his most important responsibility.”

The Webbs have been married for 34 years. Aside from university time, they have spent their lives working in and serving the community they love.

They have five children, three sons-in-law and a grandson, Milton, who was in attendance at the ceremony while his mother was at the hospital giving birth to his new baby sister.

Alexa wrote that “Milton is Grandpa’s constant sidekick, riding horses and motorcycles. The family enjoys camping, ATVs, horses, playing ball and anything outdoors.”

Doug and Alexa both graduated from Lehi High School in 1988. He played baseball, basketball and football for the Pioneers, while she was on the drill team and competed in gymnastics when it was still a high school sport in Utah.

Each Legacy award has a title on it which reflects the individuals being honored. The one given to the Webbs reads “Pioneers for Life.”

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“It’s an honor to receive this award,” Doug said. “Alexa and I love Lehi and we’re so grateful for all the wonderful people, students and coaches we’ve had the opportunity to associate with over all these years. We really appreciate the work they do which goes into making Lehi such a special place.

“I also want to express my gratitude to my family for all the sacrifices they have made to allow me to have this career,” he added. “I would never have been able to do what I’ve done without their unwavering support.”

Bromley also presented a new award entitled “Heart of the Hardwood” to Johnny Revill, the longtime “Voice of the Pioneers.” His wife Nicole provided a summary of his background.

According to her, Revill was “raised on a farm in Lehi just off what is now 1200 West and 3200 North. He loved growing up in Lehi and spent his days playing in the fields and riding his pony in the low hills that are now Traverse Mountain.

“A 1991 graduate of Lehi High School, he truly bleeds purple,” she wrote. “Johnny’s glory days at Lehi included playing football, basketball and baseball, performing with the Encore show choir and serving as Senior Class President.

“Since then, Johnny has spent his life serving this community through coaching, entertaining and volunteering on various committees,” she said. “He served on the Lehi City Council for 16 years and is currently on the board of Fox Hollow Golf Course.”

Revill has called games for the Pioneers for more than a decade. “He enjoys golfing, napping in the backyard on his swinging bed, and has probably finished about 85 percent of Netflix,” his wife said. “He has almost mastered cooking on the Blackstone and recently jumped on the Traeger bandwagon.”

The Revills are celebrating 30 years of marriage in 2026. They have five children and one daughter-in-law and “are so excited to become grandparents in a few months,” Nicole said.

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“He has met these milestones (aka midlife crisis) by getting down to his pre-marriage weight and finally buying his dream truck, which is completely pimped out in purple Pioneer grandeur,” she added.

“It’s an honor to receive the Heart of the Hardwood award from Coach Bromley,” Johnny said. “Especially since this team showed so much heart this year and continued to improve as the year went on.

“They exceeded my expectations and I’m convinced that if there had been one more week of the season, they would have been in that championship game,” he said.