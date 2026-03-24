Falcon boys lacrosse looking strong again

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team opened the spring season with five straight wins, including during a three-match road trip to California, before taking a loss followed by another big victory.

March 3: Skyridge 16, Timpanogos 3

The Falcons overwhelmed the Timberwolves on the road led by six goals from senior attacker Dylan Forsgren. Senior midfielders Dane Lambert and Cabell Buechner each scored three times and made two assists, with Buechner also collecting nine ground balls.

Senior attacker Carson Butterfield added three goals plus one give, two ground balls and three takeaways. Freshman attacker Kaiden Hobbs had one goal and three assists plus four ground balls. Senior defender Max Poecker garnered five ground balls and seven takeaways.

He got able help on the field side from freshman defensive midfielder Boston Strickland with six ground balls and two takeaways; sophomore defender Thompson Hill with five ground balls and three takeaways; and senior midfielder Dominic Weaver with four ground balls and three takeaways.

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Strickland also won 10-of-13 (77%) faceoffs. Senior Spencer Boyd picked up six saves and freshman Braydan Forsgren made three saves as they each manned the net for a half.

March 5: Skyridge 10, Del Norte (San Diego, CA) 6

In the first of the California matches, Hobbs hit the target three times while Buechner provided two goals, one assist, four ground balls and six takeaways. Lambert scored twice and Carson Butterfield made two assists.

Freshman defender Braxtain Harvey had four takeaways. Strickland won five faceoffs. Boyd registered five saves and Braydan Forsgren got four saves as the duo split time between the pipes once again.

March 7: Skyridge 15, San Marcos (CA) 5

The Falcons had a lively contest against the Knights and got big contributions from several players to produce the successful result. Boyd tallied 13 saves during his 40 minutes in the net to help hold off the home squad.

Buechner posted five goals, one assist and five ground balls in the effort. Dylan Forsgren scored three times and made three gives. Hobbs hit the target once and made the pass to set up four other goals.

Strickland collected seven ground balls and 16-of-22 (73%) faceoffs. Senior defender Covelli Moore picked up six ground balls while junior Eric Parry and Poecker gathered four apiece. Poecker also had four takeaways.

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March 9: Skyridge 20, St. Augustine (San Diego, CA) 5

Buechner helped engineer the big victory over the Saints in the final California contest with five goals, four assists and seven ground balls. Hobbs scored six times with one give while Dylan Forsgren found the target four times and also made three assists.

Strickland continued his sterling play with scooping up six ground balls and grabbing 15-of-20 (75%) faceoffs. Parry also got six ground balls and sophomore midfielder Beckham Norby won 6-of-7 (86%) of his faceoff attempts as he took a turn in the circle. Boyd had 11 saves in 40 minutes.

March 13: Skyridge 15, Riverton 5

Back in Utah, the Falcons topped the Silverwolves at their place. Carson Butterfield led the attack with five goals and also claimed five ground balls. Hobbs hit the net twice and provided three assists while Dylan Forsgren scored three times with one give.

Buechner made his presence felt with one goal, three assists, 10 ground balls and four takeaways. Strickland got four ground balls and won nine faceoffs. Boyd went the distance in the net and collected 17 saves to help cement the victory.

March 20: Olympus 16, Skyridge 8

The Falcons fell behind in the first quarter and just never caught up as the Titans won the day. Lambert and Hobbs each made two goals and one assist in the effort. Buechner chipped in with one goal, one assist, two ground balls and two takeaways. Boyd had nine saves in the loss.

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March 23: Skyridge 18, Hillcrest 3 The Falcons bounced back with a big win over the Huskies on the road. Skyridge has two home matches this week. Maple Mountain comes to town on Wednesday (Mar. 25) and the Falcons will entertain Westlake on Friday (Mar. 27). Varsity matches for both opponents are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Kip Lambert.