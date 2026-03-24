Falcon softball earns mixed results

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge softball team has earned a 6-5 record to launch the spring campaign. The squad has a promising youthful roster, and the players have been gaining experience with this busy non-region schedule.

March 3: Payson 8, Skyridge 4

The Falcons opened at home and led for the first couple of innings before being overtaken by the Lions. Junior pitcher Callie Baker took the loss in the circle but had five strikeouts against two walks and three runs in three innings. Freshman Alyssa Atcitty finished out the contest.

Senior Kaylie Power doubled and homered for two runs. Baker and sophomore catcher Awtumn Lorenzo each had two hits and drove in one of the other Skyridge runs.

March 7: Skyridge 10, Emery 9

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The Falcons led from start to finish despite the Spartans turning it into a tight contest in the later innings. Atcitty pitched six innings with six strikeouts against two walks and four earned runs while Emery got their other scores because of errors.

Baker entered in relief in the bottom of the seventh and struck out three straight batters to retire the side and get the save for Skyridge. She also walked three times, providing an RBI plus one run to help build her team’s advantage.

Senior Maylee Walston went 3-for-4 including a triple, driving in a run and scoring three times. Sophomore Isabella Plewe contributed four RBI and senior Maddie Budge added two RBI. Junior Hudson Ford had a double and two singles and made one run. Junior Mia Hess doubled twice and scored once.

March 7: Uintah 14, Skyridge 4

The Falcons fell behind early on the road but battled back to close the gap to 4-6 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. However, the Utes pushed eight runs across in their turn to end the contest. Baker took the loss. Lorenzo, Hess and Budge each drove in a run for Skyridge.

March 13-14: Falcons go 3-2 at tourney

In the March Warm-Up Classic at the Little Valley Complex in St. George, the Falcons first took on San Juan. They led 3-2 after the first inning, but the Broncos tied it in the third and moved in front by one run in the fifth.

Skyridge tied the score again in the sixth but couldn’t answer San Juan’s run in the top of the seventh, so the Broncos prevailed 5-4. Baker notched the loss and split time with Atcitty in the circle, but she also doubled and drove in two runs. Walston singled and homered for two runs.

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In the next game, the Falcons made 13 hits against Bonneville (Idaho Falls, ID) and plated 10 runs in four innings to end the contest early with a 10-1 win. Baker claimed the victory for Skyridge, and junior Lacey Southwick also made an appearance.

Plewe went 3-for-3 for three RBI and scored once while Power’s three hits included a triple and three runs scored plus two stolen bases. Power added two hits, two RBI and one run. Walston drove in one run and scored two.

The third contest of the day was against Hillcrest, and the Falcons prevailed 10-8 despite committing five errors, in large part because of a five-run assault in the fourth inning. Atcitty added the win and Baker earned the save.

Power went 4-for-4 including three doubles with three RBI and a run scored. Lorenzo hit a home run and tallied three RBI. Ford doubled twice, scored twice and posted three RBI. Walston singled and doubled for an RBI and a run. Freshman Peyton Hadlock added two hits and two runs.

The next morning, Skyridge dropped a 5-8 decision to Pleasant Grove in an error-filled outing, decided by a six-run Viking rally to break a tie in the top of the sixth. Atcitty got the loss after relieving Baker before that batting turn.

On the other side of the plate, Baker went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Walston singled and doubled for an RBI and a run, while Ford had two hits and two runs. Lorenzo drove two batters across.

Boulder City (NV) was the opponent for the final game of the busy weekend, and the Falcons ended it in five innings by scoring in bunches, most notably eight runs in the second. Atcitty got the start and the win, while Southwick gave up just two hits and no runs in relief.

Ford had the big bat of the day, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, one RBI and three runs scored. Plewe singled and doubled for three RBI and two runs, while Lorenzo drove in three and crossed once herself. Baker had two hits, two RBI and three runs. Walston scored four times.

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March 17: Skyridge 14, Timpanogos 7

The Falcons had 19 hits against the Timberwolves and led from the second inning forward on the road. Atcitty got the win with Baker and freshman Brynlee Barnes appearing in relief. Atcitty also had a big afternoon at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Southwick doubled and homered for five RBI. Plewe also hit a double and a home run, driving in three and scoring twice. Sophomore Eden Rose added three hits, an RBI and four runs scored. Walston had three hits as well and scored twice. Junior Brynlee Ross made two runs.

March 18: Cedar Valley 14, Skyridge 5

The Aviators blew open a one-run contest in the fifth inning, scoring 11 runs in their final three batting turns to get the big win, aided by eight Falcon errors. Baker took the loss and split time with Atcitty, who drove in two runs.

Walston had two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Ford and Rose each crossed the plate twice. Freshman Peyton Hadlock also posted an RBI.

March 23: Skyridge 13, Orem 3

The Falcons got 13 runs out of 12 hits but only gave up three runs to the Tigers for their 10 hits. Atcitty got the win as she and Baker each threw three innings. Walston drove in four runs and scored once while Plewe hit a home run, drove in two and scored one other time.

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Skyridge hosts Lone Peak to open Region 3 play on Tuesday (Mar. 24) and then will visit Lehi on Thursday (Mar. 26). Varsity game time is set for 3:30 p.m.