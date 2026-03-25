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Federal funding to advance Utah Lake restoration efforts, expand public access

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Federal funding to advance Utah Lake restoration efforts, expand public access

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Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press


Utah Lake environmental efforts got a big boost this month with the announcement of $7.7 million in federal funding to support projects focused on habitat restoration, invasive species removal and expanded recreational access.


A large portion of the funding will go to the construction of a new Utah Lake nature and research center. Approximately $4 million has been set aside for the facility, which will be a hub for scientific study, environmental education and community engagement. The project was supported at the federal level by Mike Kennedy and John Curtis.


Another $2.5 million, secured by Representative Burgess Owens, will be used to improve recreational access, including continued development of trails and connections around the lake. This will support a plan by the Mountainland Association of Governments to make the shoreline more accessible for walking, biking and other outdoor activities.


Additionally, $1.2 million will be used for restoration efforts. Overseen by the Utah Lake Authority and Utah County, this funding will be used for invasive species control, specifically removing carp from the lake and phragmites, an aggressive type of reed, from the shoreline.


The funding will be used for projects over several years. It builds on recent federal investments in Utah Lake’s water quality. In 2024, federal funds contributed to a $1 million channel enlargement project to improve water flow to Utah Lake.


Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran said, “I’m appreciative that our federal delegation recognizes the importance and potential of Utah Lake by helping bring taxpayer dollars back to Utah County.”

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With large-scale investments and improvements, Beltran is hopeful about the future of Utah Lake. “The lake is in the best shape it’s been in decades, and this investment will help us continue improving water quality while expanding recreational access for our community,” he added.

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