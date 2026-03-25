Making history: Skyridge Unified basketball team captures first-ever state title

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

In a game defined as much by its heart as its high-stakes pressure, the Skyridge High School Falcons Unified Sports basketball team defeated the Bonneville High School Lakers Unified team 12-10 to capture the Unified basketball championship on Monday, March 21 at the Delta Center.

Skyridge put points on the board first and led throughout the opening half. Braxton Anderson, Rafe Youngs and Tyler Clegg provided the firepower for the Falcons.

Despite a fierce second-half comeback attempt, a stellar Skyridge defensive effort held Bonneville at bay until the final 15 seconds, when they finally leveled the score. With only three seconds on the clock, Skyridge guard Adam Warren’s three-point shot fell short as the buzzer sounded, sending the game into overtime.

Rafe Youngs hit a tough jumper from the key, giving Skyridge a two-point lead in OT. The Falcon defense stepped up, clamping down on shooters and forcing tough misses. With five seconds remaining, Skyridge’s defense held firm on the opponent’s last-ditch effort to tie the game. A final rebound by Youngs secured the win and the school’s first Unified Basketball state title.

“The Unified basketball championship game was an opportunity and experience not soon to be forgotten. We came together as one unified team and the taste of victory matched the incredible memories and relationships formed,” said Warren.

Advertisement

Unified Sports combines people with and without intellectual disabilities who are similar in age and ability on the same team. The program was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

The Skyridge Unified basketball team is led by coaches Jacob Figueira and Cade Peck.

Skyridge team members include Youngs, Clegg, Bella Swick, Kyron Gehrke, Warren, Anderson, Adam Allfrey, Jonny Daw and Yahir Garcia.

One Special Olympics athlete and one Unified partner peer athlete from each team were named as MVPs. Youngs and Anderson received the MVP awards for Skyridge.

“Great things come from hard work and perseverance. If you have a dream, chase it while you can,” said Anderson.

“Coming into this season, we had the confidence, but the first tournament was when I knew this team was state-bound. The real hurdle was regionals — that’s where our season ended last year,” said Youngs.

“After battling past Salem Hills and Murray, we hit a wall against Payson’s deep shooters. At halftime, we had to look in the mirror, analyze their game and find ourselves again. Once we did, there was no stopping us. Ending that journey with a 12-10 overtime win at the Delta Center made every bit of hard work worth it. I love this team, and I love Skyridge.”

Skyridge has multiple Unified basketball teams. In addition to the state championship team, another Skyridge Unified basketball team took second in their division after a narrow 16-12 loss to Park City in the state final.

Advertisement

“An experience I will never forget! And when we won, I felt proud to be part of this team and so excited,” said Swick.

Gehrke said, “It makes me feel happy to play sports with my friends, especially when we win.”

This national sports program continues to grow throughout the state. As of early 2024, 120 schools across Utah offer at least one component of the Unified Champion Schools program.

The program is an initiative of Special Olympics Utah in partnership with the Utah High School Activities Association, which oversees extracurricular programs at all member schools in the state.

Inclusion is a part of the school culture at Skyridge, which greatly supports the Unified athletes.

“We are so grateful to have such amazing students, athletes and staff members who are all in on inclusion and are striving to build a community here at Skyridge where every student is welcome,” said Figueira.

Clegg summed up how it felt to win the first ever state championship title: “Winning, woo-hoo! It was so fun!”