Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Winter 2025-26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Most Valuable Player

Ashton Shewell (Jr. Lehi): Highlight-reel athleticism and intense competitive drive made him a force to contend with anywhere on the court. Averaged 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game with 52 triples, 33 steals and 16 blocks. Fouled often as the focus of opposing defenses, he made them pay with an 82-percent conversion rate at the charity stripe. Sparked energy in the fieldhouse with his crowd-pleasing dunks, steals and fast breaks. Also a fierce defender and rebounder, he was the go-to man when the pressure was at its highest.

Most Inspirational Player

Joel Gardner (Sr. Skyridge): Finished his prep career averaging 10.3 points, and 3.0 assists per contest with 32 rebounds and 39 steals. “Joel was a great leader for our team this season,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “He was a strong vocal leader with a great competitive spirit. Joel was willing to do whatever it took to win and always put the team first. He is constantly building others up and he made our team better every day. He came up big for us in big moments and played with great class and courage.”

Advertisement

Forwards

Ryder Gentry (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with 34 steals. Versatile player, tireless worker and fantastic leader who inspired the best in others.

Carson Mosteller (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Dropped an eye-popping 68 treys with 24 assists and 30 steals. A threat both inside and outside the paint.

Tuk Howe (Jr. Lehi): Quietly efficient shooter converted 53 percent of his field goals for 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game with 40 threes (42%). Also had 28 assists, 16 steals and nine blocks.

Guards

Nate Rosenlof (Sr. Lehi): Reliable defender averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest with 19 steals. Took advantage when opponents were defensively focused elsewhere.

Trevor Anderson (Sr. Lehi): Steady performer canned 39 triples and averaged 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest with 31 assists and 26 steals. Handled the toughest defensive assignments.

Honorable Mention

Advertisement

Zach Gagon (Sr. Skyridge): Hybrid player made big contributions on both ends of the court. Averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game with 28 steals and 12 blocks. Active defender.

Tillman Huish (Sr. Lehi): Missed a month with an injury; made a significant difference when he played. Averaged 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest; great offensive floor leader.