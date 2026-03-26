Utah lawmakers approve legal framework for driverless cars, hoping to attract companies

Alixel Cabrera | Utah News Dispatch

Utah lawmakers have approved legislation establishing a legal framework for autonomous vehicles, aiming to prepare the state for the eventual arrival of driverless technology while offering clarity on liability in the event of accidents.



Although no autonomous vehicle companies have formally committed to operating in Utah, lawmakers say the bill is designed to attract industry interest by providing legal certainty.

Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, who sponsored the measure, said the legislation creates a pathway for people to recover damages if they are injured in crashes involving automated driving systems, while also giving companies clearer expectations before deploying the technology.



“The technology is already here, and we can expect autonomous vehicles to become more common in Utah,” Cullimore said during a House committee hearing. “This bill establishes what that liability framework looks like.”



The legislation outlines several types of legal claims. Individuals who suffer injury or property damage directly caused by an autonomous vehicle must prove that the automated system was a “proximate cause” of the harm. In those cases, damages would be capped at $100,000.



In addition, individuals may pursue negligence claims, with non-economic damages—such as pain and suffering—capped at $1 million. The cap does not apply to economic damages like medical expenses, lost wages or wrongful death.



The bill also allows for claims against manufacturers or developers if a defect in the autonomous vehicle contributed to an accident. Plaintiffs would need to demonstrate that a reasonable alternative design existed and that the vehicle caused more harm than a human driver performing the same task.

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Research on the safety of autonomous vehicles remains limited. A University of Central Florida study cited by lawmakers found that while advanced driving systems may reduce the likelihood of accidents overall, they may be more prone to crashes during low-light conditions or while making turns.



The legislation includes a provision requiring lawmakers to revisit the framework in 2030, allowing for adjustments as more data becomes available.



Some legal advocates have raised concerns about the bill’s limitations on damages and its protections for emerging technology. Jake Lee, chair of the legislative committee for the Utah Association for Justice, said in public comments that the measure removes punitive damages and may not yet strike the right balance given the lack of long-term safety data.



Still, supporters argue the framework positions Utah to benefit from technological advancements while maintaining a path for injured individuals to seek compensation.