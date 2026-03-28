Lehi Historical Society announces 2026 theme and logo celebrating America’s 250th

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press



The Lehi Historical Society has announced its 2026 theme as part of nationwide celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary. Its theme for this year is “Lehi: Founded in Faith. Forged in Freedom.”



Throughout 2026, the historical society will highlight how the founders of Lehi and its early residents helped build both our community and the nation.



“Like the early patriots of America, Lehi’s pioneers relied on faith, sacrifice and determination to establish a thriving settlement in Utah Valley,” said Nicole Kunze, fundraiser and event planner for the historical society.



To accompany the theme, the historical society has unveiled a new commemorative logo. The logo features a bold gold “LEHI” centered on a deep blue background framed by patriotic red, white and blue bunting. Across the top appears the phrase “America’s 250th,” recognizing the nation’s semiquincentennial. A red banner across the middle carries the words “Founded in Faith,” while the lower portion completes the theme with “Forged in Freedom.”



At the center of the design is a beehive, a long-standing symbol of industry and cooperation in Utah, representing the hardworking spirit of Lehi’s early settlers. Gold stars and decorative flourishes evoke the patriotic spirit of the celebration while tying the city’s story to the broader American story.



The theme and logo will be featured at each of the historical society’s 11 marker unveilings throughout the year and on a new 2026 Lehi Historical Society t-shirt, generously provided by HADCO Construction.

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The first unveiling will take place on March 21 at 11 a.m. at the historic Relief Society Hall, located at 212 W. Main St. The public is invited to attend and learn about the important role the building and the women of early Lehi played in strengthening faith, families and community.



Additional marker unveilings will continue throughout the year as the historical society shares the people, places and events that helped shape Lehi and contribute to the story of America.

For more information, visit lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.