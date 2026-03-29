Lehi boys soccer gaining ground

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Adjusting to the fourth coach in four seasons, the Lehi boys soccer team is showing signs of progress in recent matches but has yet to pick up a win this season. Following is a summary of results to date with available information.

March 3: Salt Lake Academy 2, Lehi 1 – The Pioneers took a 1-0 lead over the Griffins into the break, but they were unable to score again and the home squad found the target twice to get the win. Cole Csapo made the goal for Lehi.

March 5: Crimson Cliffs 3, Lehi 0 – The Mustangs got one goal in the first half and two in the second to get the home shutout over the Pioneers.

The Mustangs got one goal in the first half and two in the second to get the home shutout over the Pioneers. March 6: Mountain Ridge 2, Lehi 0 – The Sentinels scored once in each half to secure a win over the Pioneers in St. George.

March 7: Dixie 2, Lehi 0 – In the third consecutive match of the southern road trip for the Pioneers, the Flyers hit the target once in each half to get the win.

In the third consecutive match of the southern road trip for the Pioneers, the Flyers hit the target once in each half to get the win. March 10: Bountifult 5, Lehi 1 – Still on the road but in the north this time, David Garcia finally broke the string of shutouts for the Pioneers with a goal in the second period but it wasn’t enough against the Redhawks.

Still on the road but in the north this time, David Garcia finally broke the string of shutouts for the Pioneers with a goal in the second period but it wasn’t enough against the Redhawks. March 12: Layton Christian 1, Lehi 0 – The Pioneers gave up a lone goal in the second period to the visiting Eagles.

The Pioneers gave up a lone goal in the second period to the visiting Eagles. March 16: Timpanogos 3, Lehi 2 – The Pioneers gave up two goals to a good Timberwolves team in the initial period but won the second half 2-1 at home with goals from Gavin Richards and Benson Baker. Jameson Lowry provided an assist.

The Pioneers gave up two goals to a good Timberwolves team in the initial period but won the second half 2-1 at home with goals from Gavin Richards and Benson Baker. Jameson Lowry provided an assist. March 18: Weber 3, Lehi 1 – Richards scored the lone goal for the Pioneers with an assist from Bode Hammond in the second half on the road.

Richards scored the lone goal for the Pioneers with an assist from Bode Hammond in the second half on the road. March 25: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 2 – The Pioneers held up well against the top-ranked team in the state at their place. The Knights scored twice in the first half, but Lehi again won the second period 2-1. Macade Herbert scored for the visitors and also had the assist for Dieme Nepo.

The Pioneers held up well against the top-ranked team in the state at their place. The Knights scored twice in the first half, but Lehi again won the second period 2-1. Macade Herbert scored for the visitors and also had the assist for Dieme Nepo. March 27: Skyridge 5, Lehi 1 – The Pioneers scored first in this contest and trailed just 1-2 at the break but gave up three goals in a 10-minute span in the second half.

Region 3 play continues with two matches this week. Lehi visits American Fork on Wednesday (Apr. 1) and welcomes Corner Canyon on Friday (Apr. 3). Kickoff time is 3:30 p.m.