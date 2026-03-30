Falcon baseball begins season strong

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge baseball team has earned a 7-1 mark in non-league games to get their campaign started this year.

March 10: Skyridge 6, Layton 1

The teams battled through a scoreless duel until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Falcons plated their first run. The Lancers matched it with a run in the top of the sixth, but Skyridge responded with five runs in their turn and then retired the visitors in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Senior pitcher Rip Roberts picked up the win on the mound. Senior outfielder Greyson Bauer had a triple and two RBI while sophomore infielder Brady Buttars hit a double and drove in two runs. Junior outfielders Mason Omae and Zayden Bye each posted an RBI.

March 14: Skyridge 10, Brighton 8

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The Falcons trailed the Bengals 8-3 at home entering the bottom of the sixth, but then the wheels came off for the visitors as Skyridge sent seven across the plate to pull out the victory. Sophomore Luke Robley posted the win.

Bye had a double and three RBI in this one, while Roberts drove in two runs. Junior infielder Max Grover added a double and an RBI with Buttars and senior Keaton Henderson contributing one RBI apiece. Bauer and senior infielder Brady Lowe also hit doubles.

March 19-21: Falcons go 3-1 at tourney

At the Coach Bob National Invitational in Arizona, the Falcons first topped Pueblo South (CO) 7-4 after breaking a tie with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Senior hurler Murphy Dunn got roughed up a bit at the start, but junior Nathan Whitehead gave up just two hits and no runs in relief for the win.

Roberts swung the big bat of the outing, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Lowe had two hits, an RBI and a run. Senior Tate Young tripled and drove in a run while Bye doubled and had one RBI. Robley scored twice.

In the wild second game, Skyridge led 7-3 entering the sixth inning against Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma City, OK), but the Rockets exploded for nine runs in their turn to build a big margin. The Falcons responded with six runs in the bottom half to prevail in an error-filled nailbiter 13-12.

It was pitch-by-committee in this one, but Young was credited for the win and Robley got the save. Juniors Noah Fry and Bo Larson plus senior Gannon Hankes also made appearances. Bye singled twice, drove in four runs and scored two. Roberts added two hits, three stolen bases and three runs.

Skyridge had to come from behind in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs to beat Boulder (CO) 7-6. Buttars got the win, but Dunn and sophomore Treyson Sotelo also contributed on the bump.

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Lowe nearly hit for the cycle with a single, a double and a home run, tallying three RBI and two runs scored. Bye singled and tripled twice for an RBI and two runs scored. Roberts added two runs.

In the final contest of the event against Chandler (AZ), the teams were all knotted up at 1-1 after the first inning. The Wolves managed to get another run across in the third inning, but three scoreless stanzas followed. Chandler plated seven runs in the top of the seventh to win going away 9-1.

Roberts took the loss with Robley and Bye also throwing for parts of this game. Senior catcher Boston Sundberg drove in Roberts for the only run, while Roberts and Larson registered the only Falcon hits.

March 25: Skyridge 6, Wasatch 4

The Falcons enjoyed a 6-1 advantage after the top of the fifth inning and held off the Wasps after that to get the victory. Young got the win, Robley made the save and Buttars also appeared.

Roberts went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored to continue his fine season. Robley singled and doubled for two RBI and two runs, while Lowe also had a single and a double and drove in two runs.

March 27: Skyridge 12, Springville 3

The Falcons led 8-0 after two innings and took advantage of six Red Devil errors on their way to the big victory. Five pitchers saw action in the contest and 17 players had at least one at-bat or spent time on the bases.

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Roberts again went 3-for-4 including a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Robley and Omae each contributed two hits and two runs while Lowe drove in two and scored once. Sundberg added two hits and an RBI.

The Falcons open Region 3 play this week with the series against Lehi. They are on the road Tuesday (Mar. 31) and Friday (Apr. 3) and at home on Wednesday (Apr. 1). Varsity game time is 3:30 p.m.