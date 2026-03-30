Skyridge CTE students win at state SkillsUSA competition

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Several individual students and student teams placed in the top three of their respective categories at the SkillsUSA Utah State competition at Salt Lake Community College March 26 and 27.

Lindsey Atwood, Kelbi Twitty, Kelly Stott and Taylor Youngberg took first place in Video News Production, a competition based on the broadcast news class they are in, and will be representing the state of Utah at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta on June 1-5.

Other medalists included Julie Brown and Macie Baker, second place in Video Production; Toby Bahr, second place in the Cabinetmaking; Scott Gerritsen and Cooper Marolf, third place in Video Production; and Ellie Williams, third place in Job Skill Demo.

“There were more than 70 different competitions being held at a number of campuses,” said Chris Griesemer, Skyridge CTE teacher and adviser.

“The competitions cover a wide range of skills such as Job Interviews, Plumbing, Culinary Arts and Video Production,” he explained. “Skyridge took 19 students to compete in various video production, woodworking and skills presentation competitions.

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“SkillsUSA is a National Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO). SkillsUSA’s goal is to help students in our CTE classes develop not only their technical skills but employable skills as well,” Griesemer said.

The specifications for the Video News Production competition were:

“Four (4) students work together as a team to script and plan a live, three-minute newscast before entering the video studio and control room space to then execute their planned production.

“Two students serve as the news anchor team, one student serves as the team’s director/technical director, and one student serves as the floor director.

“Teams are evaluated on various technical video studio production metrics, on-camera anchor performance metrics plus how well they communicate and work well together as a team throughout the process,” the document said.

“I am super proud of Kelbi, Kelly, Lindsey and Taylor,” Griesemer said. “They have worked hard all year long to make our brand-new show, Falcon News Network, something students want to watch each week.”