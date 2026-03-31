Hutchings Museum leadership laments uncertain future amid funding debate

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press



The future of the Hutchings Museum is uncertain as city leaders debate funding, raising concerns among staff and supporters about possible closure.



Museum manager Leah Stutz expressed surprise at possible funding reductions, noting they threaten the museum’s ability to operate.



“I was shocked at the prospect of the city cutting our funding and closing us down,” Stutz said. “The museum is the heart of Lehi.”



The museum relies on city support for staffing, programming and operations. Museum leadership says a significant reduction in city funding would jeopardize their ability to remain open. Decades ago, the Hutchings family donated all items in the permanent collection to “the children of Lehi.”



Regarding potential funding cuts, Stutz said the museum cannot afford to stay open or offer tours, explaining, “We just don’t generate enough revenue on our own.”



These concerns arise as the Lehi City Council considers its broader budget, including how resources from the city’s parks, arts, recreation and culture (PARC) tax are allocated.



Although staff were encouraged to seek support through the PARC tax mechanism this budget cycle, they also learned that overall city contributions for the upcoming year could be reduced.

Ben Woodruff, who works in events and education at the museum, said the institution serves a role that cannot easily be replaced.



Woodruff described Hutchings Museum as “the repository of Lehi,” adding that “it has the soul of the city in it.”

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The museum traces its roots to the mid-1950s, when local historian John Hutchings donated his extensive collection of artifacts and historical items to the community. Over time, generations of residents added artifacts, creating what staff describes as a living archive of the city’s history.



“This isn’t just a collection,” Woodruff explained, emphasizing that “it was built by the community, for the community.”



The museum has operated out of Lehi’s historic Memorial Building since the mid-1990s, after the structure was preserved and repurposed rather than demolished — a decision supporters say reflects the community’s longstanding investment in the museum’s mission.



Today, the museum welcomes school field trips, hosts public programs, and attracts visitors from Lehi and outside the area. Staff notes that expanding its digital reach has increased awareness and brought new visitors.



“We’re starting to build,” Stutz said. “People are coming in from out of state because of what they’re seeing.”



However, despite this growth, the museum is not financially self-sustaining.



Stutz said, “It’s the sudden changes. We’re working to rebuild and grow, and now we’re facing the possibility of being set back again.”



Staff said significant funding cuts could force the museum to close, eliminating paid positions and halting programs.

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Beyond operations, Stutz emphasized the broader impact on Lehi residents.



“Over 70 years of donations of artifacts, community programs, and thousands of volunteer hours have gone into this museum,” she said. “We want it to last for future generations. We want people to physically and tangibly see their own history.”



While the building itself is expected to remain preserved as part of Lehi’s historic district, the future of the museum’s operations — and access to its collections — remains uncertain.

As city leaders weigh funding decisions, museum staff urge community members to contact officials, attend upcoming city meetings, and voice staunch support to help secure the museum’s future.



Stutz said supporting the museum “is part of who we are” and questioned, “It’s about whether we value preserving our history.”