Lehi City Council declines to fund ice complex study, forgoing possible support from Utah County and NHL franchise

Nichole Coombs and Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press



This story was updated at 6:51 p.m. MST.

The Lehi City Council decided not to fund a feasibility study for a potential new ice complex, despite potential support from Utah County and NHL’s Mammoth funding.



The move was not supported by council members Heather Newall and Emily Lockhart, who felt like the council was deciding without investigating the data.



“I believe this feasibility study would be a launching point into more conversations,” said Lockhart. “It would give us more analysis.”



The feasibility study would have cost the city $33,000. The money to fund the study would come from RDA funds, not from taxpayers.



“This is our first budget session,” said council member Rachel Freeman. “I’d like to get through that first. I don’t think this is an appropriate time [to do this] as a new council member.”

Advertisement



Redevelopment Agency funds, or RDA, are specialized monies set aside to stimulate economic development.



“I want to be perfectly clear,” said Lockhart. “I do not think using RDA funds for economic opportunities is fiscally irresponsible. I am fiscally responsible, and part of that responsibility is to diversify the type of revenue that Lehi City is getting.”



Council member Heather Newall also agreed that she needed more data before deciding the fate of a potential ice skating facility.



“I don’t want to get this wrong,” said Newall. “I don’t have the information I need to make a decision.”



Lockhart agreed they didn’t have much information, but said that’s why the study was needed.



“Even if the feasibility study comes back and says we couldn’t [support the ice center], I would love to be able to show residents why,” said Lockhart. “But instead, when the residents who have expressed interest in this come and ask us why, I will have to say, ‘because this council wouldn’t even ask the questions.’ It’s so frustrating.”



Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran, who lives in Lehi, supports considering an ice complex. He said, “The recent demand and economic success of the Provo Peaks Arena, combined with grant opportunities offered through the NHL’s Mammoth, inspired the concept of a second ice complex in Utah County. I’ve collaborated with several partners to raise funds and formally introduce the idea of [an ice complex] to Lehi City, given its strategic location. I think it’s great that Lehi considered the opportunity and started the conversation.”



But Beltran believes there was a potential misunderstanding about funding mechanisms and the potential for a significant sales tax boost to Lehi City coffers.

Advertisement



“There was a misunderstanding [on the part of city officials and some public] regarding the financial structure of this project, both in terms of capital and revenue. The county’s contribution consisted of a mix of external grant funding and tourism tax revenue, which by law cannot be used for general fund expenses like public safety or core government functions.”



Regarding the idea that the ice complex would be a tax burden for local residents, Beltran added, “I would have never brought this project to any of the cities if it resulted in a tax increase.”



Beltran noted that sports venues that attract patrons from a wide geographical area often bring tax dollars to the city.



“The real economic impact comes from ancillary spending at local retail, restaurants and hotels. Ultimately, government is funded in two primary ways, either property tax or sales tax, so it’s important that we strengthen our sales tax tased to reduce reliance on property taxes.”

Other cities are interested in this type of project, Beltran said. “I look forward to working with them as they evaluate it.”



“I’ve heard people say that the county should just do the project, but that’s not how we’re structured. Decades ago, Utah County made the decision not to provide countywide recreation and library services, leaving that to cities, allowing them to control their own PARC tax dollars.”



The county does have funds, however, to aid such a project.



“We’re not aggressively pursuing this project; it is simply a bucket of funds available if a city wants to use them for seed funding.”