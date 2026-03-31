Pioneer softball rolling behind strong pitching

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi softball team has easily won all games in Utah to date and held up well against stiff competition at the Bishop Gorman Showcase in Las Vegas in a packed program. The Pioneers are 2-0 in Region 3 play and 10-2 overall.

March 10: Lehi 18, Farmington 4

The Pioneers pounded the Phoenix with 16 hits and scored in every inning but the fifth on the way to a big victory on the road. Farmington got all of its runs in the second inning but only one was earned. The teams combined for nine errors in the field.

Sophomore Jaxie Medler got the start and the win in the circle with junior Claire Crutchfield closing out the shortened contest. On the other side of the plate, the team drew 12 walks and stole 13 bases to help add to the impressive run total.

Junior catcher Piper Emery went 4-for-4 with two RBI while senior first baseman Mya Maughan singled and doubled, drove in two runs and crossed three times herself. Junior shortstop Camry Wassmer added three hits, three runs and two RBI.

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Senior outfielder Ashlyn Petersen and junior outfielder Reese Taylor scored three times each as well. Senior outfielder Brynlee Cook had a double and two RBI.

Junior outfielder Liv Davies had two hits, two runs plus an RBI. Senior Infielder Libby Baxter scored twice and drove in one. Junior outfielder Brinlee Skidmore posted two RBI. Sophomore Allyx Navares and freshman Kam Keele each added a run.

March 19-21: Pioneers go 4-2 at tourney

At the Nevada showcase, the Pioneers played two games a day for three straight days. They drew Spanish Springs (Sparks, NV) in the first contest and were unable to recover from yielding five runs in the second inning, falling 4-8.

Junior Abbi Harroun took the loss with three strikeouts and no walks. Petersen singled and doubled for two RBI while Maughan added a home run and drove in the other two runs.

Lehi rebounded later that day with a 10-5 victory over Carson (CA). The Pioneers went up 4-1 in the first inning and never looked back. Medler got the start and the win with Harroun relieving her to finish out the contest.

Navares had the big bat of the outing, singling and doubling for five RBI and scoring twice herself. Davies added two RBI and two runs while Cook had two hits and scored three times.

Up first the next day was Centennial (Las Vegas, NV), and Lehi won a dandy pitcher’s duel with the only two runs of the game in the fourth inning.

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Harroun went the distance for the shutout with just three hits and no walks against seven strikeouts. Cook doubled and scored, Taylor added a run and Davies had an RBI.

The second contest against Mission Viejo (CA) was similar, with Harroun pitching another shutout for a 3-0 win. She scattered six hits, fanned five and gave up no walks. Emery and Skidmore each drove in a run with Wassmer, Davies and Cook providing the scores for the Pioneers.

On the third day against Carson (Carson City, NV), Crutchfield earned a 9-3 win over the Senators with five hits, four strikeouts and no walks.

Emery smacked a triple, drove in two and crossed once herself. Maughan added three RBI while Wassmer hit a solo homer and scored another run. Davies had two hits and two runs.

Lehi finished out the event against Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA). The Trailblazers led 5-1 after the first inning and the Pioneers were never able to score again. Harroun took the loss. Davies scored the only run for Lehi.

March 24: Lehi 7, American Fork 0

Back in Utah, the Pioneers made the shorter trip across town to take on the Cavemen in the Region 3 opener. Harroun got the start and the win with 13 strikeouts against two hits and no walks with Crutchfield coming in as the closer.

Lehi scored just once in the first four innings but added runs in each of the final three. Davies had two hits and scored twice, while Cook and Emery each singled and doubled for an RBI and a run scored. Skidmore added two hits with an RBI and a run. Navares singled twice and scored once.

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March 26: Lehi 14, Skyridge 6

The Pioneers built an 11-0 lead over the Falcons in the first four innings, but the visitors rallied after that for a more respectable-looking result. Harroun got the win and Medler threw the final two innings to finish out the contest.

Baxter tripled and homered for three RBI and one other run while Davies went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Navares added two hits, two RBI and two runs. Petersen drove in two and crossed twice. Emery had two hits and two RBI. Maughan contributed two RBI and a run.

We had a busy week with eight games in eight days,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. “In the Bishop Gorman Showcase, our two losses came from two teams that have a combined record of 23-7.

“We started region play this week and outscored our two opponents 21-6,” he continued. “Our pitchers have been amazing. Abbi Harroun, Claire Crutchfield and Jaxie Medler have a team combined ERA of 2.43 with 79 strikeouts.

“And, our offense has been solid,” Kennedy said. “We can’t wait until our offense and defense catches up to our pitching. Every game we’re making progress towards our goal.

“Just as important as results on the field, our team culture is incredible. We had four JV games in the Payson tournament and our four seniors gave up their Saturday to support the JV team,” the coach concluded.

The Pioneers continue Region 3 play this week with home contests against Lone Peak on Tuesday (Mar. 31) and Corner Canyon on Thursday (Apr. 2). Varsity first pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.