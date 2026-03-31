Pioneer softball’s Harroun throws perfect game

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Lehi junior softball pitcher Abbi Harroun registered a perfect game on Tuesday (Mar. 31) as she led the Pioneers to a Region 3 victory over Lone Peak 12-0 in five innings.

Harroun struck out nine of the 15 batters she faced and gave up no walks, no hits and no runs to keep her sheet clean. Junior catcher Piper Emery caught the game and registered 10 putouts to contribute to the result.

“Abbi and Piper were perfectly in sync and our pitching coach, Briley Brotherson, called a great game exactly three weeks after having her first child,” said Coach Tim Kennedy.

“We had a no-hitter about seven years ago and a few one-hitters over the years, but this is the first perfect game in the 13 years I’ve been coaching at Lehi,” the coach said. “Abbi was so smooth today that her teammates didn’t even realize what happened.”

Harroun has made 10 appearances in Lehi’s 13 contests to date, starting six and throwing four complete games. She has a 7-2 record with four shutouts and a 1.93 ERA.

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She has faced 206 batters in 50.2 innings, striking out 70 against just eight walks and 14 earned runs. Harroun has averaged just above three pitches per batter this season.