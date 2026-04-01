American Fork student selected for prestigious National Jazz Ensemble

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

A local high school musician is gaining national recognition after being selected to perform with one of the country’s most elite student jazz ensembles.

Tanner Brinkerhoff, a student at American Fork High School, has been named a member of the 2026 Jazz Band of America. The honor places him among the top young jazz musicians in the United States and will take him to Indianapolis later this month.

The Jazz Band of America is part of the prestigious Music for All National Festival, which will be held March 26-28. Brinkerhoff earned his spot through a highly competitive audition process, ultimately being selected as one of the nation’s top jazz saxophonists.

The ensemble is widely recognized as one of the premier honor bands for high school musicians, offering students the opportunity to perform at an advanced level alongside some of the most respected names in music education. Participants rehearse under renowned conductors, collaborate with guest artists, and perform for audiences comprising accomplished student musicians and educators from across the country.

This year’s Jazz Band of America will be directed by Mike Tomaro, former Jazz Studies Program Director at Duquesne University’s Mary Pappert School of Music. The ensemble will also feature guest artist Summer Camargo, a member of the Saturday Night Live house band and a Jazz Band of America alumna.

Brinkerhoff and the ensemble will perform at the Schrott Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. central time, closing out the three-day festival.

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The Music for All National Festival is one of the largest gatherings of student musicians in the United States, bringing together 54 ensembles from 14 states. The event showcases a wide range of performances from concert bands, orchestras and percussion ensembles, all selected through a rigorous audition process.

According to James Weaver, the festival focuses on collaboration rather than competition, offering students a unique environment to learn from one another. “Students perform not only for audiences but for each other,” Weaver said. “They gain new perspectives, build friendships and experience the transformative impact of music at the highest level.”

In addition to performances, students participate in rehearsals led by top music educators, attend leadership workshops, and take part in social events that foster connections among young musicians nationwide. The festival culminates with performances by the national honor ensembles, including the Jazz Band of America.

For Brinkerhoff, the opportunity represents both personal achievement and a reflection of the strong music programs found in Utah schools. His selection highlights the level of talent being developed locally and the opportunities available to students who pursue music at a high level.

For those unable to attend in person, all festival concerts, including the Jazz Band of America performance, will be streamed live and available to watch for free online.

As Brinkerhoff prepares to take the stage, his accomplishment stands as a milestone not only for himself but for his school and community. Representing American Fork on a national platform, he joins a select group of young musicians demonstrating what is possible through dedication, talent and a passion for music.