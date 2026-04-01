Annual flag retirement ceremony set for April 15

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The annual flag retirement ceremony for the local area has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 at the Quail Cove Amphitheater, 851 E. 700 North in American Fork from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is jointly sponsored by American Legion Post 49, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard, and the American Fork Fire & Rescue and Police departments.

It is the authorized ceremony for all communities in North Utah County. All interested residents, including children, are encouraged to attend and participate. Anyone who has a US flag that needs to be disposed of properly is invited to bring it to the ceremony.

The U.S. Flag Code specifies that, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Key indicators that a flag needs to be retired include:

Advertisement

Significant fraying or tears: The fly end (outer edge) is heavily frayed or torn and cannot be repaired by trimming and re-hemming.

Severe fading: The colors are washed out, with red appearing pink and blue looking grey, or the stars are no longer distinct.

Structural damage: The fabric is thin, transparent, or has holes.

Damaged components: Grommets are broken or the header is ripped.

Dirty or mildewed: The flag is heavily soiled or has mildew that cannot be cleaned.

“The American Legion’s Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is a dignified tribute to the U.S. flag and to its symbolism,” said Post 49 adjutant Lloyd Togisala. “This ceremony is both legal and proper, and it is an effective instrument for promoting enhanced respect for the U.S. flag.”

A patriotic program including music and prayers is part of the ceremony.

Burning is the preferred method of disposal for flags made of cotton or other natural fibers. However, flags made of nylon, polyester or other synthetic fabrics should not be burned as they will produce toxic fumes.

Flags made of synthetic materials can be recycled, respectfully buried in a dignified container or cut in pieces for disposal.