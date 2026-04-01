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Sponsors sought for initial Lehi Round-Up golf tournament

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Sponsors sought for initial Lehi Round-Up golf tournament

Published

4 days ago

on

Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School boys golf team is organizing a first-ever Lehi Roundup Golf Tournament to be held in conjunction with the annual city celebration on June 23.

The event will include an afternoon 18-hole tournament, followed by a delicious dinner, drawing and auction.

 The event will conclude with Thanksgiving Point’s very first glow-in-the-dark, 9-hole, par 3, bonus 4-man scramble.

All proceeds from the day will support the Lehi High School Golf Team.

The team is seeking a title sponsor and sponsors for individual holes for the event. Scan the QR code or follow this link for more information: https://www.successfund.com/lehiroundupgolf

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