Sponsors sought for initial Lehi Round-Up golf tournament

Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School boys golf team is organizing a first-ever Lehi Roundup Golf Tournament to be held in conjunction with the annual city celebration on June 23.

The event will include an afternoon 18-hole tournament, followed by a delicious dinner, drawing and auction.

The event will conclude with Thanksgiving Point’s very first glow-in-the-dark, 9-hole, par 3, bonus 4-man scramble.

All proceeds from the day will support the Lehi High School Golf Team.

The team is seeking a title sponsor and sponsors for individual holes for the event. Scan the QR code or follow this link for more information: https://www.successfund.com/lehiroundupgolf