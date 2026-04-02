Lehi welcomes Allred’s Ace Hardware to Main Street

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

A new Ace Hardware has opened on Main Street, bringing a family-owned legacy and a new hub for home improvement in the city center.



Located in the former Hutch’s Furniture building at 336 W. Main Street, the store officially opened on March 4. After a quieter opening week, it is already gaining traction among residents.



“The first week, nobody knew,” said Taylor Allred, who is part of the family behind the store. “But then the second week, word kind of got out, and we had a great weekend.”



The new location occupies a larger space than some area stores, including the company’s Highland location. The expanded footprint allows for a more comprehensive inventory and a wider variety of items, creating a more open, accessible shopping experience that makes it easier for customers to find what they need in one place.



Its placement along Main Street situates the store within one of Lehi’s most active and recognizable corridors, making it a convenient stop for residents and reinforcing the area’s role as a central gathering place.



Allred said Main Street was a natural fit for the business.



“Main Street Lehi is community,” he said. “Whenever there’s a holiday event or anything, this is where people go to meet and be together. That’s why we were excited when this became an option.”

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This sense of place goes beyond location. The new store also continues a long-standing family tradition dating back to the 1950s. Allred explained that the business was originally founded by his grandparents, Gordon and Maxine, and has since been passed down through multiple generations.



“It’s my family,” Allred said. “We started this back in the ’50s.”



Honoring this legacy, a photo of Gordon and Maxine is displayed inside the store, offering a subtle but meaningful reminder of the company’s roots and the generations who have carried the business forward. The image serves as a quiet tribute to the legacy behind the storefront and the continuity that defines the brand locally.



Strengthening ties to tradition, the store also amplifies the classic Ace Hardware experience, including small touches that longtime customers have come to expect such as complimentary popcorn for visitors.



Looking ahead, the Lehi location is preparing for a grand opening event May 15-16 with vendor demos, food and giveaways to engage the community.



“We’ll have vendors come out and cook, and there are a bunch of giveaways that Ace is providing,” Allred said. “They’re helping us throw a big event.”



Cooking demonstrations are expected to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with participation anticipated from brands such as Weber and Traeger, adding an interactive element to the event.



The celebration is open to the public and will include discounted merchandise and promotional items as part of a corporate-supported effort to introduce the store to the community and encourage residents to explore the new space.

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Allred said early customer feedback has been encouraging, with many residents stopping both to shop and simply to see what the new store has to offer.



“People were just waiting for us to open the doors,” he said. “They just wanted to come in and see it.”



By blending family history, expanded space and a central location, the new Ace Hardware aims to become both a practical resource and a neighborhood fixture — one that reflects the character of Main Street while serving the everyday needs of the community.