Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2026

Local News

Annual flag retirement ceremony set for April 15

Local News

American Fork student selected for prestigious National Jazz Ensemble

Local News

Utah lawmakers approve legal framework for driverless cars, hoping to attract companies

Local News

Federal funding to advance Utah Lake restoration efforts, expand public access

Education Local News

Aspen Peaks School District announces key hires, launches boundary study

Local News

Marijuana arrests spark debate over legalization and medical access in Lehi

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2026

Local News

Brammer and Smith vie for Utah Senate District 21 seat

Local News

Northwest Utah County to receive UTA On Demand transit service

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2026

Published

2 days ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2026

March 2026 vs (2025)

Homes sold: 119 (108)

Average home price: $627,040 ($630,110)

Median home price: $554,900 ($533,300)

Average days on the market: 65 (68)

Average square feet: 2,670 (2,760)

Average price per square foot: $242.83 ($234.33)

Most expensive home sold: $1,950,000 / 7 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 4,531 sq. ft. / .39 acres

Least expensive home sold: $327,500 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,265 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 202 (existing homes) and 47 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 53

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 4/3

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *