Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2026

March 2026 vs (2025)



Homes sold: 119 (108)

Average home price: $627,040 ($630,110)



Median home price: $554,900 ($533,300)

Average days on the market: 65 (68)



Average square feet: 2,670 (2,760)

Average price per square foot: $242.83 ($234.33)



Most expensive home sold: $1,950,000 / 7 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 4,531 sq. ft. / .39 acres

Least expensive home sold: $327,500 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,265 sq. ft. / condo



Total listings currently available: 202 (existing homes) and 47 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 53



*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 4/3



Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker