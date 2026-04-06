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Falcon boys volleyball gets close but winless so far

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Beky Beaton

Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys volleyball team is playing a lighter schedule than most other programs this season with just five contests to date under a new coach. The Falcons have won some sets but not any matches to this point in the season. Statistical information for this team is unavailable.

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  • March 10: Provo 3, Skyridge 2 – In their opening match of the season at home,the Falcons won the first game over the visiting Bulldogs 25-19. The teams then traded advantages for the next three sets, with Provo winning the second 25-23, Skyridge responding in the third 25-16 and the Bulldogs winning the fourth 25-20. Provo went on to capture the match with a 15-9 result in the final tiebreaker set.
  • March 18: Brighton 3, Skyridge 1 – The Falcons were within a few points in the first three games against the Bengals at home, dropping the first two 23-25, 21-25 before winning the third 25-20. However, Brighton won the fourth set 25-18 to close out the match victory.
  • March 24: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 0 – In the Region 3 opener on the road, the Falcons competed well in the first game but were successively worn down by the powerful Knights, who earned the sweep 25-20, 25-14, 25-10.
  • March 26: Lehi 3, Skyridge 0 – Back at home,the Falcons didn’t have any better luck against another ranked team. The Pioneers also won in three sets 25-17, 25-13, 25-12.
  • April 2: American Fork 3, Skyridge 2 – On their home court, the Falcons put up a good fight against the Cavemen, winning the first two games 25-21, 25-19. However, the visitors rallied and went on to secure the match 25-11, 25-16, 15-11.

The Falcons resume Region 3 play on Tuesday (Apr. 14) at Corner Canyon and then will host Lone Peak on Thursday (Apr. 16). Varsity game time is around 6:30 p.m.

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