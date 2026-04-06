Falcon girls lacrosse garners six in a row

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team earned six consecutive wins in the last two weeks before spring break to push their overall mark to 9-1, including three victories in the first round of Region 3 play. The Falcons sit at the top in the league, are No. 1 in Class 6A and ranked in the top 50 nationally by MaxPreps.

March 17: Skyridge 15, Mountain Ridge 9

The Falcons topped the Sentinels on their home field with the help of seven saves by senior goaltender Taylor Brems. Sophomore midfielder Summer Buechner led the effort with four goals, four assists, four ground balls, two caused turnovers and seven draw controls.

Senior attacker Tessa Jamison scored five times, while sophomore midfielder Ellie Palmer contributed two goals and two assists. Sophomore attacker Sophia Fife hit the target twice and made one give.

Sophomore attacker Sage Curtis and sophomore midfielder Geneva Barfuss found the net once each and junior midfielder Siena Heilner provided an assist. Sophomore defender Chloe Willes collected three ground balls and caused two turnovers. Barfuss also posted eight draw controls.

Advertisement

March 18: Skyridge 26, Springville 2

The Falcons overwhelmed the Red Devils at their field. Palmer had an especially strong outing with six goals, two assists, four ground balls, three caused turnovers and five draw controls.

Buechner added three goals, five assists, five ground balls, four caused turnovers and seven draw controls. Curtis scored five times and also had a give. Fife dished out four assists with one goal. Willes and senior defender Madelyn Coton gathered four ground balls apiece. Brems got four saves.

March 20: Skyridge 15, Olympus 4

Against the Titans at home, it was Fife with the offensive touch as she posted three goals and four assists. Buechner scored twice with four gives plus five ground balls, three caused turnovers and five draw controls. Curtis added three goals plus an assist.

Jamison and Palmer hit the target three times apiece with Palmer also gathering five ground balls, three caused turnovers and four draw controls. Sophomore midfielder Liv Enger picked up four ground balls while Barfuss caused five turnovers to go with three ground balls. Brems tallied nine saves.

March 24: Skyridge 21, Corner Canyon 2

The Falcons opened the Region 3 schedule at home against the overmatched Chargers and were able to get a lot of players some varsity time in the big victory. Buechner collected three goals, five assists, six ground balls and nine draw controls for the evening. Brems got four saves.

Advertisement

Palmer scored six times while Fife and Curtis each provided three goals and two assists. Jamison and Enger added two goals each and Enger also picked up four ground balls. Heilner scored once with two gives and Barfuss had one goal, one assist and four draw controls.

March 26: Skyridge 20, Lone Peak 10

The Knights had no better luck against the Falcons even though they were the hosts. Buechner scorched the net for seven goals to go with two assists, three ground balls, three caused turnovers and 19 draw controls. Brems had four saves in the outing.

Jamison scored six times with one give while Curtis contributed two goals, two assists and three ground balls. Palmer and Fife added two goals and one assist apiece and Heilner also scored. Jamison and Fife each got three ground balls and Palmer caused two turnovers.

April 2: Skyridge 26, American Fork 3

The Falcons got their third lopsided league victory against the Cavemen on the road. Statistical totals for Skyridge were unavailable at press time. The Falcons resume Region 3 play on Tuesday (Apr. 14) by welcoming Lehi and will then entertain American Fork on Thursday (Apr. 16). Varsity game time is 5 p.m. for both contests.