Pioneer boys lacrosse earns mixed results

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys lacrosse team posted a 2-4 record in the two weeks prior to the spring break, with two of the shortfalls coming by a single goal. The Pioneers are 5-5 overall in non-league contests.

March 17: Timpanogos 9, Lehi 8 (OT)

On the road, the Pioneers had the advantage at the end of the first half but trailed 4-7 entering the fourth quarter. Lehi fought back, scoring four times during the period while only giving up one score to end regulation tied with the Timberwolves at 8-8.

However, the home squad managed to squeeze in the golden goal in overtime for the “sudden victory” win. Junior Isaac VanCott went the distance between the pipes and made 12 saves to help his team stay competitive in the contest.

Senior midfielder Reed Neilsen found the target four times to provide half the scoring for the Pioneers. Senior midfielder Jackson Rich added two goals.

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Sophomore midfielder Devin Stevenson scored once and made one assist plus collected seven ground balls to lead in that category and also garnered 7-of-11 (64%) faceoffs.

Senior midfielder Brennen Frazier made the other goal for Lehi. Senior midfielder Colton Kenison scooped up five ground balls and senior attacker Mason Heightman collected four.

March 20: Lehi 8, Jordan 4

In another away game, the Pioneers had a narrow advantage for much of the contest and finally put it away with three unanswered goals in the final period. VanCott got the win with five saves.

Neilsen again led the attack with three goals and one assist while senior attacker Stockton Dorton scored twice and Heightman registered one goal and one give. Sophomore midfielder Mark Evans and sophomore attacker Maddox Poulton added one goal apiece.

Senior defender lan Bullock had a strong field outing with four ground balls and 10 takeaways. Senior defender Bremen Hardle gathered five ground balls and Frazier got four.

March 24: Pleasant Grove 12, Lehi 5

The Pioneers visited the Vikings and scored evenly in the second half but couldn’t reduce the 2-9 deficit they had at the break. VanCott made 12 saves in the loss.

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Neilsen scored twice and Dorton added one goal and two assists. Kenison and Frazier each scored once. Junior midfielder Conner Delphenich had an assist, scooped up 10 ground balls and won 11-of-18 faceoffs (61%). Bullock tallied five ground balls and five takeaways.

March 27: Lehi 13, Syracuse 7

Back at home, the Pioneers built a 6-2 advantage after the first quarter and remained in control the rest of the way. VanCott collected 11 saves in the winning effort, which employed 18 players from up and down the roster.

Frazier led the offense with five goals and one assist. Heightman scored three times with one give and Neilsen added two in each category while Poulton provided one apiece. Kenison and senior midfielder Colt Fossum each found the net once.

Bullock had another strong defensive outing with six ground balls and seven takeaways. Delphenich garnered nine ground balls and won 11 faceoffs.

March 30: Timpview 10, Lehi 7

The Pioneers dueled even with the Thunderbirds in the first half at home, which ended with the teams knotted up at 5-5. However, the visitors outscored the home squad 5-2 in the second half to get the win. VanCott had four saves in the loss.

Dorton scored three times while Neilsen added two goals and one assist plus five ground balls. Frazier and Poulton added one goal apiece. Evans and senior defender Jax McWhorter each made one assist.

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Delphenich collected nine ground balls and six faceoffs. Evans got six ground balls. Bullock and McWhorter captured three takeaways apiece.

April 3: Springville 12, Lehi 11

The Pioneers battled back-and-forth with the Red Devils on the road, but the home squad edged them by a single goal in the thriller. VanCott tallied six saves for the outing.

Neilsen hit the target five times and made one give, while junior attacker James Barry and Dorton tallied two goals apiece. Heightman also scored once and Kenison made two assists. Delphenich contributed one goal, 10 ground balls and nine faceoffs won.

The Pioneers will welcome West on Tuesday (Apr. 14) at 7 p.m. for a non-league contest before beginning the Region 3 schedule at Lone Peak on Friday (Apr. 17) at 7 p.m.