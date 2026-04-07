Lehi FCCLA one of the strongest programs in the state

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Lehi High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club captured attention with standout performances at the recent Utah FCCLA State Conference, held March 24-25 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton. After earning several first-place finishes in STAR events, multiple students have advanced to the national competition, scheduled for July 5-11 in Washington, D.C.

According to FCCLA advisor Jeanne Fairbanks, the organization helps students explore leadership and career skills through projects tied to Family and Consumer Sciences classes. “I love that it gives students an opportunity for leadership opportunities outside of athletics or fine arts and lets them branch out and try something different,” Fairbanks said.

Students compete in STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) events, preparing presentations and projects aligned with national standards at the regional level, then refining them for state competition.

“We had a lot of students this year who made the extra effort to really work on and refine those projects. We saw the result at the state,” Fairbanks said. “I am super proud of our students. Not only did they compete well, but they are fun to be with.”

Students compete in categories and levels according to their graduating class. Students qualifying for nationals this year include:

● Molly Hansen and Colby Goodrich, Chapter in Review Display, Level 3

● Nora Jensen, Maylee Baker, and Keirra Carpenter, Focus on Children, Level 2

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● Brynlee McCain, Interior Design, Level 3

● Liam Scott, Nutrition & Wellness, Level 2

● Avea Seneca, Red Talks on Education (online), Level 3 — Top 20 national finalist

● Brooklyn Byrd, Say Yes to FCS, Level 2

● Paige Miller and Lynnlee Lowry, Sports Nutrition, Level 2

● Hannah Snow, Teaching Strategies, Level 2

Among those recognized was Lehi senior Avea Seneca. She was named one of 15 semifinalists for National FCCLA Member of the Year. The award is presented by the U.S. Army. It is the highest recognition an FCCLA Member can achieve.

Fairbanks said candidates for Member of the Year face an intense process: they must submit essays, recommendations, and a portfolio on leadership and service.

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Seneca is among five national finalists, selected from over 260,000 FCCLA members, and will be recognized at the national conference. Each finalist receives $1,000, with an additional $2,000 for the national winner.

Seneca, as chapter president, helps plan and lead the club. Last year, she won first place nationally in Teaching Strategies and will now compete in Red Talks on Education as a top 20 entrant.

Faculty members, along with students, also received recognition at the state level. In addition to the student successes, Fairbanks was honored as Utah FCCLA Advisor of the Year at the state conference. A Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Lehi High School, this is her eighth year as an FCCLA advisor.

Fairbanks was nominated by her co-advisor, Michelle Stott. “It was a nice surprise and honor,” she said.

Fairbanks teaches sewing, interior design, and fashion design, emphasizing hands-on, career-oriented skills. “We do a lot of hands-on work with skills they can apply and transfer in different areas,” she said. “It’s something they can use in their career, as a side job, or a hobby their whole life.”

Fairbanks noted that preparing for FCCLA competitions outside of school builds students’ commitment and strong connections. “They choose to be there, so they’re excited,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but very rewarding.”